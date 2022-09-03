Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Sydne Alexander and Kate Hall scored two goals each to lead the Winfield girls soccer team to a 6-0 win over Wheeling Central Saturday in Winfield.

Kayla Taylor and Abby Rausa also scored for the Generals (2-0-2) while Mia Duterte had three assists and keeper Kaitlyn Sayre made three saves. Wheeling Central fell to 3-3-1.

