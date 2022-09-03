Prep soccer roundup: Winfield girls blank Wheeling Central Staff reports Sep 3, 2022 8 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sydne Alexander and Kate Hall scored two goals each to lead the Winfield girls soccer team to a 6-0 win over Wheeling Central Saturday in Winfield.Kayla Taylor and Abby Rausa also scored for the Generals (2-0-2) while Mia Duterte had three assists and keeper Kaitlyn Sayre made three saves. Wheeling Central fell to 3-3-1.Charleston Catholic 4, Parkersburg 1: Clair Mullen, Molly Messer, Mia Lough and Shannon Karr scored goals as Charleston Catholic won at Parkersburg to improve to 5-0 on the season.Payton Harvey scored for Parkersburg.Boys soccerCharleston Catholic 7, Buckhannon-Upshur 1: Sully Groom scored four goals to lead the Irish. Kelan Swan, William Ball and Michael Lao also scored for Catholic and keeper John Patnoe had four saves. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Wheeling Central Soccer Sport Football Parkersburg Goal Charleston Sydne Alexander Mia Lough Trending Now Articles ArticlesWVU football: Brown questions reviews; defends Ford-Wheaton, decision to puntJustice appoints optometrist, gun dealer, former GOP delegate Stansbury, departing School Building Authority vice chair Gabriel to state school boardHerbert Hoover girls soccer player Leah Strickland killed in car accidentPrep football: Riverside falls just short again at ParkersburgPrep football: Nitro tops St. Albans 37-13, matches 2021 win totalPrep football: Hurricane shuts out Capital 48-0One of four known Mustang 'Musteros' to appear Monday at Capitol Car ShowOn file: Sept. 4, 2022Southern West Virginia partnership nets $62.8 million in federal fundingPHOTOS: Demolition begins at Celebration Station