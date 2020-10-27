WEST MADISON — Thanks to a collective effort of individuals with the Scott boys soccer team and the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, the Skyhawks have one chance to represent their school and community in the Class AA-A Region 4 championship game at Point Pleasant for the chance to advance to the state tournament in Beckley.
After defeating Cardinal Conference foe Winfield 1-0 on Saturday to earn a Section 2 title, the Skyhawks saw the state’s COVID-19 school alert map update at 5 p.m. where Boone County showed an “orange” status for this week — eliminating them from further postseason play and canceling their Region 4 title game Thursday at Point Pleasant.
Since that time, the SSAC has issued a reset of the original date from Thursday to Nov. 1.
The Skyhawks still need some help.
For Scott (13-0-1) to play the regional title match with Point Pleasant (13-4-4), the school map must show Boone County in green, yellow or gold status on Saturday or the Big Blacks will move on uncontested to state tournament play.
Scott assistant coach Rodney Miller said the team’s players and coaches offered to test their way into play.
“We volunteered and even checked with Boone Memorial Hospital to facilitate that and thought it’d be the safest alternative,” Miller said. “They chose to postpone it to give the map a chance to update and change.”
The site for the Region 4 match was predetermined prior to the season and is not recognized as a home match for Point Pleasant by the SSAC.
“There are so many people who put their heads together on this,” Miller added. “It was a coalition of folks. It is amazing what can be accomplished when nobody seeks the credit. Executive Director Bernie Dolan and the folks with the WVSSAC were very gracious and really want the kids to have the opportunity to safely play. We’re excited to have that chance.”