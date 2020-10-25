WEST MADISON — The Scott High boys soccer team earned a Class AA-A Region 4 Section 2 championship Saturday with a 1-0 over Cardinal Conference foe Winfield, but its path to a potential championship may stop there.
Only an hour after the victory, the West Virginia Department of Education’s COVID-19 map showed that Boone County had moved to orange status, sending schools in that county to remote learning for the week. According to West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission guidelines, prep teams in orange counties are not allowed to play.
The Skyhawks, their families and supporters spent days stressing the importance of testing in order to keep the county’s positive test percentage low. Now, Scott coach Zach Boyd hopes to appeal to the WVSSAC.
“We’re going to do everything within our power as coaches to see that our players are given their chance to continue their season, play in the regional, and hopefully be able to compete for a state title this season,” Boyd said, adding that the circumstance was ultimately in the hands of the governor.
Boyd accepts any defeat to a better opponent, but being knocked out due to the map was clearly not how players, families and supporters wanted to see the season go.
After all, the team, which includes 12 seniors, earned a national ranking of 25 on MaxPreps through work against both perennial contenders and AAA schools.
The Skyhawks (13-0-1) faced off against three challengers in their 2020 sectionals run. They defeated Man 18-0 and Chapmanville 19-0, though they lost starters along the way due to quarantine after possible exposure to COVID-19. Scott’s final sectional opponent was familiar foe Winfield
Winfield had beaten Scott in 2018 and 2019. However, a much different 2020 version of Scott managed to defeat the Generals 6-1 in September. Winfield (6-5-2) returned to take on the Hawks one last time in 2020.
Boyd said that their challengers were prepared to play hard their second meeting. Mistakes made back in the previous month were largely erased in the contest.
The way the Generals adjusted to Scott’s attack impressed Boyd, but an early goal by Scott senior Carson Asbury, which was assisted by sophomore Isaac Setser, was the only one on the board at the end of the day. Scott’s defense and sophomore goalkeeper Kadin Clemon kept the sheet clean for their side, earning Scott High’s boys soccer program their first sectional championship.
Asbury led the Skyhawks in scoring over the sectionals run, with five goals, followed by sophomore Isaac Setser with four and senior Luke Older with four. Junior Wade Setser led the team in assists with six over the three matches. Nearly every player on the roster has scored at least one goal over the week.
“These boys have been working for four years for this moment,” says Boyd.