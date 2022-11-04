BECKLEY -- In the West Virginia state high school soccer tournament, things rarely go as planned for participating teams.
That was the case for Charleston Catholic’s boys in a 1-0 win over Grafton Friday in a Class AA-A semifinal at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
The No. 1 Irish (21-0-2) didn’t score on offense, instead getting their only goal when No. 4 Grafton’s goalkeeper Bryson Kittle committed an own goal midway through the second half to account for the game’s lone score.
Catholic (21-0-2) moves on to Saturday’s Class AA-A final and will face the winner of the late Friday semifinal between No. 2 Fairmont Senior and No. 3 Point Pleasant, which kicked off 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Catholic-Grafton game. The boys final will be 45 minutes after the conclusion of Saturday's girls Class AA-A final, which is set to kick off at 9:30 a.m.
The own goal occurred when Kittle jumped and grabbed a corner kick out of the air, and when he came back down he stepped back into the goal and the ball crossed the goal line, which counted as a goal.
“We just try to create pressure and confusion in situations and sometimes you can force your opponents into making a mistake and it looked like the goalkeeper carried it into the goal,” Catholic coach Joe Johns said about the own goal. “As soon as the referee raised his flag we were ready to celebrate. It doesn’t matter how pretty it is. If it goes in it goes in.”
Grafton (14-5-4) played stingy defense the entire game and allowed just four shots against a team that averages 5.4 goals per game. Catholic’s defense was just as stingy as the Irish allowed two shots.
“They came out with a game plan to just have loads of high energy constantly pressuring us,” Johns said about Grafton. “It frustrated us a little bit. That’s the downside to having more time off than you’d like but I thought we fought through it. We’re happy to move on and we’re going to enjoy the semifinal win and refocus and get ready for the final.”
Johns and the Irish won’t have much time to regroup as they will play in the final less than 20 hours after winning their semifinal match. Johns thinks that turnaround is a bit quick.
“It’s more like 14 or 15 hours [from now],” Johns said of the quick turnaround after winning the semifinal. “Personally I think it’s ridiculous, especially if we’re talking about playing for a state final at as high of a level you want. It’s just about refocusing and getting ourselves together and taking care of our bodies the best we can and we’ll go from there.”