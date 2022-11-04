BECKLEY -- The Spring Mills boys soccer team didn’t have many looks on offense in Friday’s Class AAA state tournament semifinal against Hurricane at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex.
The No. 3 Cardinals (17-1) took advantage of the few chances they had as they scored three goals on four total shots to down No. 2 Hurricane (17-4-2) and advance to the Class AAA state championship game for the first time in school history.
Spring Mills will play No. 1 Greenbrier East (19-2-1) in the championship game at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.
Sophomore striker Isaiah Briggs made a huge impact in his state tournament debut as he scored two unassisted goals. Senior Joseph Reid also tallied a goal in the win.
First-year Spring Mills coach Amed Suazo was proud of his team’s effort.
“That was great and everyone came together,” Suazo said. “It was a great effort today by the players. They moved the ball around, they put pressure up and when they had the chance they scored. That was a great game. The other team was really strong.”
Hurricane coach Kent Bailey won’t be advancing to the state championship game in his first year at the helm of the Redskins. He gave credit to the Cardinals and said his team had a great season nonetheless.
“They got a lot of speed up top,” Bailey said of Spring Mills. “The biggest thing is that we played together as a team and that’s really what’s important. I’m proud of the guys for their season this year. It’s been a success by my standards. Hopefully we’ll be back in the state tournament next year bigger and better.”
Neither side controlled possession throughout the game and it was the team that took advantage of its opportunities that came out on top.
In the 17th minute, Briggs fielded a punt around midfield, fought off four defenders on his own and beat Hurricane goalkeeper Grayson Maddox to put the Cardinals up 1-0.
Spring Mills took the 1-0 lead to halftime.
Hurricane had its chances in the second half but did not capitalize and Spring Mills made the Redskins pay in the 75th minute as Briggs broke loose and once again beat Maddox. This time he was all on his own and Spring Mills had a 2-0 lead late in the match.
With five minutes to play, Reid landed a knockout blow with an unassisted goal that deflected off Maddox, then it deflected off Reid and went in the net to give Spring Mills a 3-0 lead that went final.