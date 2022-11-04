Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Hurricane vs Spring Mills
Spring Mills goalkeeper Jace Bennett grabs a ball in front of the goal against Hurricane.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

BECKLEY -- The Spring Mills boys soccer team didn’t have many looks on offense in Friday’s Class AAA state tournament semifinal against Hurricane at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex.

The No. 3 Cardinals (17-1) took advantage of the few chances they had as they scored three goals on four total shots to down No. 2 Hurricane (17-4-2) and advance to the Class AAA state championship game for the first time in school history.

