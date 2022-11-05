BECKLEY -- Sully Groom and Kelan Swan have been terrorizing opponents all season for Charleston Catholic’s boys soccer team.
That was the case in Saturday’s Class AA-A state championship game as Groom and Swan helped the No. 1 Irish (22-0-2) get ahead and stay ahead in a 3-1 win over No. 3 Point Pleasant (19-3-4) at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
Groom, Swan and Sam Delgra were responsible for the three Irish goals. The win marked Catholic’s second boys title in a row and the seventh in school history. Catholic coach Joe Johns has won two titles in as many years as head coach of the Irish.
“We’ve been resilient for the last 40 games since last year,” Johns said. “This is a fantastic group we have here. They’ve been through the ups and downs. They’ve gone down early and they’ve gone down late. Mentally I think we do a very good job of staying switched on and present in the moment and just trying to react to what we can and find a way.”
Similar to Catholic’s girls, Saturday’s final was a rematch of the 2021 final for the Catholic boys. The Irish defeated Point Pleasant 4-3 in overtime to win the Class AA-A title last year.
Catholic controlled possession for a majority of the game but an early defensive miscue -- a foul in the box -- led to a penalty kick for Point Pleasant.
Jaren Reed took the kick from the penalty marker and Catholic keeper John Patnoe moved the wrong way, giving Point Pleasant a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute.
From there, Catholic cleaned things up on defense and scored three unanswered goals.
In the 36th minute, Delgra evened the score at 1-1 as he took a cross from Swan and sent it in the net. The game went into halftime tied 1-1.
In the second half, Catholic turned on the afterburners as Groom scored in the 59th minute and the Irish had their first lead of the game.
About four minutes later, in the 63rd minute, the Irish earned a free kick and Eli Coleman took the kick. Coleman’s kick found Swan, who sent a header past the Point Pleasant goalkeeper and the Irish were up 3-1.
“You always want to pad your lead,” Johns said. “I’m not the type of person to say ‘Hey, we’re going to sit back, we’re up one, we’re up 2-1. We’re going to sit in and try to manage our way through this.’ We want to keep playing. We want to play the right way, stay on the ball, stay on the attack. That’s how you win games in my opinion.”
Swan and Groom proved why their worth as All-Kanawha Valley first-teamers and Johns was pleased with the effort of the two seniors in their final high school game.
“They’re two kids that obviously we very much enjoy having,” Johns said. “We’re very much going to miss them but I wish them the best going forward. Right now we’re going to enjoy them while they’re still with us and enjoy celebrating. They’re two phenomenal individuals. Two of the best from the state. That’s just what they do for us.”
After Groom’s goal, he was given a yellow card for his celebration. With about five minutes to play, Groom was yellow carded again, this time for a foul, resulting in an automatic red card and Groom was sent off.
The Irish played the final 10 minutes with just 10 players but Catholic’s defense held serve, regulation ended and Catholic came away with the state title.
It was a big day for the Irish as both the boys and the girls won Class AA-A state titles on the pitch.
“It’s fantastic,” Johns said. “We come down here and it’s never easy. The girls got pushed [Saturday] morning, we got pushed and got tested [Friday]. We had to fight and push through that one. But we did it and got through it.”
Greenbrier East wins Class AAA boys title
No. 1 Greenbrier East had a clean sheet against No. 3 Spring Mills in the Class AAA boys championship game as the Spartans took a 2-0 win and their first boys state championship in school history.
Adam Seams scored both goals for Greenbrier East, both coming in the second half. Seams put the Spartans ahead with a goal in the 51st minute. Then, in the 66th minute, Seams scored again to seal the deal.