The Class AA-A regional soccer tournaments are set for Thursday at various locations throughout the state and three Kanawha Valley teams will play for a spot in the state tournament, which begins on Nov. 4 at the YMCA Paul Cline Youth Sports Complex in Beckley.
Charleston Catholic’s boys, Charleston Catholic’s girls and Winfield’s girls will play Thursday for regional titles.
Both Catholic teams are defending Class AA-A state champions and they breezed through sectionals last week. Both teams will play in the Region 3 final at Pocahontas County High School. Catholic’s girls are vying for their fourth state title in as many years.
Catholic’s girls (18-0-2) will play Shady Spring (6-8-2) at 5 p.m. and Catholic’s boys (19-0-2) will play PikeView (7-7-2) 30 minutes after the conclusion of the girls game.
Winfield (13-4-1) will face Point Pleasant (13-1-5) at 5 p.m. at Point Pleasant.
Catholic’s girls are coming off a dominant 10-0 win over Nicholas County and coach Amy Mullen said regionals are always tough.
“The regional, you have to get up for it,” Mullen said. “It’s always nerve-racking. We’re going to be playing on a grass field. We’re not used to playing on a grass field. We’re practicing on a grass field these next few days just so that we’re prepared. I don’t know if Shady practices on grass or not. That’s a whole different game and we just need to get used to it. We’re just preparing each day so that we’ll be ready for Thursday.”
Catholic and Shady Spring have not met this year and Mullen doesn’t know much about the opponent.
“I’ve talked to a couple of the other coaches and they have a couple of young girls that we need to be aware of to make sure they can’t get shots off,” she said. “I don’t know much about them. I look forward to playing them but I don’t know much about them.”
Molly Messer leads the Irish in scoring with 25 goals. She also has eight assists. Claire Mullen has 18 goals and 10 assists and Annie Cimino has 13 goals and 13 assists.
Like Catholic’s girls, the Irish boys dominated in the sectional final, beating Webster County’s co-ed team 8-0.
The Irish are one win away from returning to the state tournament and coach Joe Johns and his team are facing off against a familiar regional foe in PikeView.
Catholic downed PikeView 5-0 in last year’s regional but Johns said it will be a good matchup.
“It seems like a familiar matchup for us once we get to this stage,” Johns said. “It has been at least this year and last year. Charleston Catholic has seen PikeView at this stage in the regional tournament a few different times. It’s familiar in that sense but each year poses new challenges. I’m just excited to get another game under our belt and get on the field.”
Johns talked about his scouting report of PikeView.
“It looks like they’ve had a pretty successful season,” Johns said. “They played a couple familiar opponents that we have. They’re going to be well coached and organized. It’s all about what we’re able to do and how we can dictate the game. That’s our focus this year.”
Catholic is led by Sully Groom, who has 38 goals and 24 assists. Kelan Swan has 20 goals and 26 assists and Michael Lao has 15 goals and eight assists.
Winfield is led in scoring by Kate Hall, who has 22 goals and five assists for the Generals. Sydne Alexander has 13 goals and seven assists.
Winfield coach Jade Lewis said if the Generals just play the way they have all season they have a good shot at defeating Point Pleasant.
“As long as we play the way we know how to play we can definitely do it,” Lewis said. “We just have to show up. My girls are ready. Point Pleasant is a good team and it’ll be a good matchup. Overall if we come to play it we can definitely take it.”