Catholic vs Shady Spring
Charleston Catholic’s Kelan Swan (9) works the ball around Shady Spring defender David Hegele.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

The Class AA-A regional soccer tournaments are set for Thursday at various locations throughout the state and three Kanawha Valley teams will play for a spot in the state tournament, which begins on Nov. 4 at the YMCA Paul Cline Youth Sports Complex in Beckley.

Charleston Catholic’s boys, Charleston Catholic’s girls and Winfield’s girls will play Thursday for regional titles.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

