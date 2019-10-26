WINFIELD -- Winfield's boys and girls soccer teams showed their mettle on a damp Saturday afternoon by winning their respective Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 championships in a highly challenged contest on the boys side and an exemplary effort on the girls side.
The General boys opened the sweep with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Scott, the same score by which they had defeated the Skyhawks during the regular season. Braxton Vanscoy managed a score from 8 yards out to provide enough margin to pull out the victory.
“We had chance after chance in the first half but we didn’t quit,” said Generals coach Mike Foster. “We knew we had to play 80 minutes cause we knew Scott wasn’t going to quit.”
The Generals kept the pressure on throughout the first half as they had an 11-5 advantage in shots on goal and nearly scored at the midway point when forward Vanscoy’s 15-foot chip shot bounced off the crossbar. Although Winfield had the momentum, Scott’s defense continued its bend-but-don’t-break ways.
In the second half the Generals took momentum with five corner kicks in a span of 8 minutes but could not convert. However, at the 25:19 mark and coming off yet another corner kick, Noah Moss laid in a perfect feed to Vanscoy, who knocked it in providing the winning margin.
The Generals (18-1-4), will march on to the regional final to be played against Point Pleasant Tuesday night at the Black Knights’ home field.
“Anytime you give a team like Winfield so many corners and goal-scoring opportunities, they are going to eventually put one into the back of the net,” said Scott coach Zach Boyd. “We’re a very young team and return every one of our starters next year, so the future looks bright for us.”
With the momentum of the boys team win, the girls team took the field to complete the sweep with a 5-0 victory over a growing Poca team that finished the season with a respectable 13-6-4 record.
“Poca has grown as a team and have gotten way better throughout the season,” said Generals coach Jade Smith. “But our seniors played their last game here and played with integrity and heart as they have all season.”
The Generals opened the game with a score in the first three minutes as Carly Jordan bounced one in after it caromed off two other Winfield players running directly in front of the goal.
Julieanne Pauley added two more scores while Peyton Frohnapfel and Mackenzie Meadows added one each.
“We all just try to play our hardest,” said senior Emily Bryant. “As long as we play our game, we’ll be OK.”
Poca finished its season still in a program-building mode.
“We finished 13-6-4. In two years we’ve come from a two-win team to 13 now,” said coach Brian Griggs. “We’ve had a big ladder to climb but we’re getting there.”
The Generals will move on to regional play against Williamstown at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Point Pleasant High School.