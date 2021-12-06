Herbert Hoover's Bryson Beaver and Sissonville's Jaxson Haynes were named All-Cardinal Conference boys soccer co-Players of the Year and Hoover boys coach Don Mercer was named Coach of the Year.
Beaver scored the second-most goals in the state with 46 and he had 20 assists this season. Haynes led the Indians with 39 goals and 20 assists.
Mercer led the Huskies to an 18-4-3 record a Cardinal Conference championship and a Class AA-A state tournament appearance.
Poca's Jacob Farley, who led the state with 47 goals, also made the All-Cardinal Conference first team.
Hoover had the most first-team selections in the Kanawha Valley with five: Beaver, Trevor Rager, Elliott Chandler, Levi Paxton and Elijah Saunders.
All-Cardinal girls
Sissonville's Anna Gregor and Amelia Comptson were named All-Cardinal Conference co-Players of the Year. Winfield's Jade Lewis and Sissonville's Stacy Bridgette were named co-Coaches of the Year.
Gregor led the Indians with 24 goals and 17 assists this season and Compston was close behind her with 22 goals and 16 assists.
Lewis led Winfield to a 16-3-3 record and a Class AA-A state tournament appearance. Bridgette led Sissonville to a 13-2-3 record. The teams were co-Cardinal Conference champions.
All-Kanawha Valley Freshman of the year Synde Alexander and Abby Weingart were the other Winfield players to be named to the All-Cardinal Conference first team.
Taylor Oxley was the third and final Sissonville player to be named to the All-Cardinal Conference first team. Lena Elkins and Kira Pilloud represent Nitro on the first team.
Kaylee Chandler and Caroline Woody are Herbert Hoover's first-team representatives. Katie Farley represents Poca, Peyton Ilderton was selected for Logan and Ashley Dingess is Scott's first-team player.
All-Cardinal volleyball
Herbert Hoover's Sydney Shamblin and Winfield's Hayley Hovious earned All-Cardinal Conference co-Player of the Year honors. Herbert Hoover's Anita King and Winfield's Celeste Campbell are co-Coaches of the Year.
Shamblin led the Huskies with 306 kills. King coached the Huskies to a 40-13-2 record and a Class AA state semifinals appearance. Campbell led Winfield to a 30-15 record and a Class AA state tournament appearance.
Both Hoover and Winfield had the most first-team selections with four. For Winfield, Hovious, Stella Kincaid, Madison Jones and Albany Davis made the first team. For Hoover, Shamblin, Brianna Adkins, Ashton Henrick and Brinlee Harris earned first-team honors.
The teams were selected by the league's coaches.