Charleston Catholic’s cross country teams won both the boys and girls divisions in the Coal River Classic Thursday in St. Albans.
On the boys side, Catholic picked up 41 points to finish first, followed by Nitro (57), George Washington (59) and St. Albans (65).
GW’s Ryan Bazzle finished first overall with a time of 16:34.7.
Isaac Collins (18:02.6) led the Irish with a third-place finish, while teammates Hunter Perry (18:11) and Will Barton (19:10.5) finished in fifth and eighth place, respectively.
Herbert Hoover’s John Duvall claimed second place with a time of 16:57.8.
SA’s Noah Endres (18:05.8) finished fourth. Lance Busse (18:21.9) led Nitro with a sixth-place finish.
For the girls, Catholic earned 40 points, edging second-place George Washington (41). St. Albans finished third with 56 points, followed by Herbert Hoover (87).
The Irish’s Bella Boggs finished first overall, crossing the finish line at 20:20.5. Catholic’s Hannah Fisher (21:30.6) finished fourth and Okuno Lucia (23:37.5) finished eighth.
Ava Matias led GW with a third-place finish, crossing in 21:24.7, while the Patriots’ Maisie Bishop (22:57.3) finished sixth and Riya Jones (23:58.3) came in ninth.
SA’s Abigail Thomas finished second overall with a time of 20:47.9 and Hoover’s Karsen Fletcher (23:21.2) finished seventh.
Prep golf
Hurricane wins Putnam County Championship: Hurricane's Savannah Hawkins posted an even-par 36 to earn low round of the day honors and guide the Redskins to the Putnam County prep golf title Thursday at Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Hurricane.
Hurricane finished with a team score of 148, besting both Winfield (160) and Buffalo (229) to claim the county title.
Winfield's Stephen McDavid and Buffalo's Austin Willard each posted a 37.
Girls soccer
Charleston Catholic 4, Nitro 0: Molly Messer netted three goals to power the Irish to a road win. Claire Mullen added a goal and an assist and Shannon Karr and Annie Cimino provided an assist each.
Wednesday’s boys soccer
Herbert Hoover 3, Poca 2: Cameron Buckner, Elijah Saunders and Voss Duernberger scored a goal each in leading Herbert Hoover to a road win over Poca.
Jordan Raines had both goals for Poca. Gabe Deel collected eight saves for Hoover (6-3-1).