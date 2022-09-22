Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Charleston Catholic’s cross country teams won both the boys and girls divisions in the Coal River Classic Thursday in St. Albans.

On the boys side, Catholic picked up 41 points to finish first, followed by Nitro (57), George Washington (59) and St. Albans (65).