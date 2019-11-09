BECKLEY — Morgantown's girls and Fairmont Senior's boys captured prep soccer state tournament titles Saturday, with the Mohigans defeating Hedgesville 3-2 in the AAA girls final and the Polar Bears defeating Robert C. Byrd 2-1 in the Class AA-A boys championship game at the Paul Cline Memorial Sports Complex.
Class AAA girls
Morgantown 3, Hedgesville 2: The Mohigans scored all three of their goals in the second half to defeat the Eagles.
Hedgesville scored the only goal of the first half when Hannah Horn scored on an assist from Tal Roppolo.
Morgantown's Anna Rose Inquito evened the score early in the second half, and the Mohigans (17-2-1) went ahead with 26:51 remaining in the game when Michaela August connected on a direct kick. It was the first time all season that Hedgesville (17-2) allowed more than one goal in a game.
With just under 10 minutes to go, Morgantown's Samantha Brown scored on a penalty kick to make it a two-goal lead for the Mohigans.
Hedgesville answered with with 4:16 to go as Hunter Taylor scored off a corner kick to set the final score.
Class AA-A boys
Fairmont Senior 2, Robert C. Byrd 1: Bubby Towns scored with three minutes left in the first overtime to give the Polar Bears (18-3-5) the win over the Flying Eagles (18-3-1).
It’s the fourth state championship won by a Fairmont Senior team this fall, joining golf, boys cross country and girls cross country.
Towns also assisted on Nick Keefover's goal to open the scoring at the 15-minute mark before Khori Miles provided the equalizer in the 71st minute for RCB, which has lost in the title game for three of the four years.