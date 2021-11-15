Reagan Bromiley may not have been able to play in the Class AAA girls state soccer tournament, but her contributions to the team up to that point earned her Kanawha Valley Player of the Year honors.
The senior midfielder tore her ACL in GW's regional championship game, but she still acted as a leader from the sidelines to help the Patriots to the state title.
"Regan to us has been the heart, soul and brain of this team," GW coach Ali Sadeghian said. "She has been a very vocal leader on our team and a coach on the field. She has been a great help for me."
Bromiley finished the season with 13 goals and eight assists.
"She is very physical," Sadeghian said of Bromiley. "[A] smart, skilled midfielder with great field instincts and with superb ball control in the air."
Though Bromiley's season didn't end the way she would have hoped personally, she was still happy with the outcome of the season.
"I couldn't be more pleased with how the season worked out," Bromiley said. "Our eyes were set straight on the state championship. We just had that mentality the entire season. We got there.
"Unfortunately I was out for the last two games and Ava Tretheway was out for pretty much the whole state championship game. We thought that was gonna affect us but our team really [stepped up]."
Bromiley has committed to play college soccer at California University of Pennsylvania.
"I'm extremely excited," Bromiley said. "I'm officially committed. Unfortunately I just tore my ACL so I'm hopefully getting surgery soon. [But] I know what it takes to have to come back from an injury. I'm ready to get through surgery, get straight into PT. Work as hard as I can through that and hopefully dominate my freshman year at Cal PA."
Bromiley gave her thanks to her coaches for giving her the opportunities she has.
"I'm thankful to have had coaches who had high expectations of myself and our team," she said. "Because of them, we were able to push ourselves to be the best."
Three of Bromiley's teammates join her on the All-KV team as junior forward Tretheway, junior midfielder Bella Cinco and junior goalkeeper Madison Adkins all made the cut for the Patriots.
Poca sophomore forward Katie Farley made a strong case for KV Player of the Year as she led the state with 51 goals. Though she isn't Player of the Year, she is the lone Poca girl to earn All-KV honors.
Sissonville senior Anna Gregor represents the Indians on the All-KV team. For Charleston Catholic, junior forward Shannon Karr, junior forward Claire Mullen and senior defender Vivian Delgra earned All-KV honors.
Winfield is represented by defensive players on the All-KV team as junior defender Hannah Goes, senior defender Abby Weingart and goalkeeper Kaitlyn Sayre made the team.
Hurricane sophomore forward Lauren Dye and senior defender Madison Francis represent the Redskins.
Winfield's Sydne Alexander earned Kanawha Valley Freshman of the Year and Catholic coach Amy Mullen is Kanawha Valley Coach of the year.