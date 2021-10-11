Girls prep soccer statistics Oct 11, 2021 1 hr ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Girls soccer leadersRecordsHurricane 13-0-4 Sissonville 13-1-2 George Washington 11-1-2 Winfield 11-2-2 Charleston Catholic 11-4-0 Nitro 9-8-1 Capital 7-6-1 Herbert Hoover 7-9-1 Poca 7-6-0 South Charleston 6-8-2 St. Albans 3-7-2 Riverside 3-9-2 GoalsKate Farley, Poca 36 Lauren Dye, Hurricane 25 Anna Gregor, Sissonville 23 Amelia Compston, Sissonville 19 Ava Tretheway, GW 16 Bella Cinco, GW 15 Angelina Musilli, GW 14 Avery Hale, Hurricane 14 Kate Hall, Winfield 13 Linsey Hackney, GW 13 Reese Huffman, GW 12 Claire Mullen, Catholic 11 Alena Armstrong, Riverside11Kaylee Chandler, Hoover 11 Maggie Odour, Hurricane 10 Chloe Cavender, Nitro 10 Kendall Fisher, St. Albans 10 Annie Cimino, Catholic 9 Zoey Williams, Poca 9 Deryn Doamekpor, GW 9 Leila Jamerison, SC 8 Reagan Bromiley, GW 8 AssistsBella Cinco, GW 16 Amelia Compston, Sissonville 15 Anna Gregor, Sissonville 15 Ava Tretheway, GW 13 Linsey Hackney, GW 11 Avery Hale, Hurricane 10 Emma Kee, Hoover 10 Maggie Odour, Hurricane 10 Belle Melton, St. Albans 10 Lilly Lucas, Hurricane 9 Lauren Dye, Hurricane 9 Angelina Mussilli, GW 9 Alena Armstrong, Riverside 8 Serena O'Neill, Nitro 8 Allyson Sexton, St. Albans 8 Ellie Miner, Poca 8 ShutoutsMadison Adkins, GW 13 Kaitlyn Sayre, Winfield 10 Maddie Willis, Hurricane 10 Lydia Oxley, Sissonville 10 Payslee Lyons, Hoover 6 Katherine Skinner, Catholic 5 Izzy Marino, SC 5 Aniston Salmos, Nitro 4 Rachel Siders, Riverside 3 Isabelle Melton, St. Albans 2 Abby Saunders, Poca 2 Jenna Barnett, GW 2 Note: Email soccer statistics to Rick Farlow at rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com by noon each Monday for inclusion in weekly leaders. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Gw Sissonville Politics Poca St. Albans Statistic Riverside Maggie Odour Trending Now Articles ArticlesMeet the 4 who will likely get to decide whether charter schools open in WVBoone County school system reaches agreement with feds in civil rights caseStatehouse Beat: Justice's cringe-worthy outburstGreg Stone: How will Charleston's story end?WVU football commentary: Mountaineer offense continues to sputterLogan County teen beats COVID-19, crowned as homecoming queenGreer statue honors legacy of one of Marshall, Huntington’s greatsBook by key figure in 1979 'Pot Plane Crash' lands in CharlestonJustice continues to send mixed message as WV COVID-19 death toll nears 4,000Amy Goodwin: The most complex problem Charleston faces (Opinion) Upcoming Events