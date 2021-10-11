The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Girls soccer leaders

Records

Hurricane 13-0-4 
Sissonville 13-1-2 
George Washington 11-1-2 
Winfield 11-2-2 
Charleston Catholic 11-4-0 
Nitro 9-8-1 
Capital 7-6-1 
Herbert Hoover 7-9-1 
Poca 7-6-0 
South Charleston 6-8-2 
St. Albans 3-7-2 
Riverside 3-9-2 

Goals

Kate Farley, Poca 36 
Lauren Dye, Hurricane 25 
Anna Gregor, Sissonville 23 
Amelia Compston, Sissonville 19 
Ava Tretheway, GW 16 
Bella Cinco, GW 15 
Angelina Musilli, GW 14 
Avery Hale, Hurricane 14 
Kate Hall, Winfield 13 
Linsey Hackney, GW 13 
Reese Huffman, GW 12 
Claire Mullen, Catholic 11 
Alena Armstrong, Riverside11
Kaylee Chandler, Hoover 11 
Maggie Odour, Hurricane 10 
Chloe Cavender, Nitro 10 
Kendall Fisher, St. Albans 10 
Annie Cimino, Catholic 
Zoey Williams, Poca 
Deryn Doamekpor, GW 
Leila Jamerison, SC 
Reagan Bromiley, GW 

Assists

Bella Cinco, GW 16 
Amelia Compston, Sissonville 15 
Anna Gregor, Sissonville 15 
Ava Tretheway, GW 13 
Linsey Hackney, GW 11 
Avery Hale, Hurricane 10 
Emma Kee, Hoover 10 
Maggie Odour, Hurricane 10 
Belle Melton, St. Albans 10 
Lilly Lucas, Hurricane 
Lauren Dye, Hurricane 
Angelina Mussilli, GW 
Alena Armstrong, Riverside 
Serena O'Neill, Nitro 
Allyson Sexton, St. Albans 
Ellie Miner, Poca 

Shutouts

Madison Adkins, GW 13 
Kaitlyn Sayre, Winfield 10 
Maddie Willis, Hurricane 10 
Lydia Oxley, Sissonville 10 
Payslee Lyons, Hoover 
Katherine Skinner, Catholic 
Izzy Marino, SC 
Aniston Salmos, Nitro 
Rachel Siders, Riverside 
Isabelle Melton, St. Albans 
Abby Saunders, Poca 
Jenna Barnett, GW 

Note: Email soccer statistics to Rick Farlow at rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com by noon each Monday for inclusion in weekly leaders. 

