Girls prep soccer statistics Sep 27, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Girls soccer leadersRecordsHurricane 10-0-3 Sissonville 10-0-2 Winfield 9-1-2 George Washington 9-1-1 Nitro 9-4-1 Charleston Catholic 8-4-0 Capital 6-4-1 Herbert Hoover 4-7-1 Poca 3-5-0 South Charleston 3-5-2 St. Albans 3-7-2 Riverside 2-6-2 GoalsLauren Dye, Hurricane 22 Katie Farley, Poca 20 Anna Gregor, Sissonville 20 Amelia Compston, Sissonville 19 Avery Hale, Hurricane 14 Kate Hall, Winfield 13 Claire Mullen, Catholic 11 Linsey Hackney, GW 11 Ava Thretheway, GW 10 Maggie Odour, Hurricane 10 Chloe Cavender, Nitro 10 Kendall Fisher, St. Albans 10 Alena Armstrong, Riverside 10 Angelina Musilli, GW 9 Reese Huffman, GW 8 Bella Cinco, GW 8 Shannon Karr, Catholic 8 Kaylee Chandler, Hoover 8 Kira Pilloud, Nitro 7 Carly Schmitt, Nitro 7 Mary Jo Lundsford, Hurricane 7 Madison Francis, Hurricane 7 AssistsAnna Gregor, Sissonville 15 Amelia Compston, Sissonville 15 Bella Cinco, GW 11 Belle Melton, St. Albans 10 Lilly Lucas, Hurricane 9 Avery Hale, Hurricane 9 Emma Kee, Hoover 9 Lauren Dye, Hurricane 8 Maggie Odour, Hurricane 8 Alena Armstrong, Riverside 8 Allyson Sexton, St. Albans 8 Ava Tretheway, GW 8 Linsey Hackney, GW 8 Serena O;Neill, Nitro 8 ShutoutsKaitlyn Sayre, Winfield 8 Madison Akers, GW 8 Lydia Oxley, Sissonville 7 Maddie Willis, Hurricane 7 Katherine Skinner, Catholic 5 Payslee Lyons, Hoover 4 Aniston Salmos, Nitro 4 Rachel Siders, Riverside 2 Isabelle Melton, St. Albans 2 Abby Saunders, Poca 2 Note: Email soccer statistics to Rick Farlow at rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com by noon each Monday for inclusion in weekly leaders. South Charleston did not report statistics. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesJustice family companies offer $300 million, half of Bluestone value to repay Swiss loansNumbers adding up against WV electric ratepayers - and Manchin's argument against clean energy proposalNY developer buys old Logan Banner buildings, plans to add manufacturing jobsDozens of teens, some with alcohol, crash pizza party at county commissioner's homeFall colors expected to return to WV in late OctoberChuck Landon: Chuck grades WVU, MUFederal lawsuits filed against Putnam drug unit allege unlawful searches, seizures3 killed in small plane crash in southern West VirginiaStatehouse Beat: Justice continues to deflect on West Virginia's most recent surgeWV internet customers urged to take broadband speed test Upcoming Events