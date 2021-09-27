The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Girls soccer leaders

Records

Hurricane 10-0-3 
Sissonville 10-0-2 
Winfield 9-1-2 
George Washington 9-1-1 
Nitro 9-4-1 
Charleston Catholic 8-4-0 
Capital 6-4-1 
Herbert Hoover 4-7-1 
Poca 3-5-0 
South Charleston 3-5-2 
St. Albans 3-7-2 
Riverside 2-6-2 

Goals

Lauren Dye, Hurricane 22 
Katie Farley, Poca 20 
Anna Gregor, Sissonville 20 
Amelia Compston, Sissonville 19 
Avery Hale, Hurricane 14 
Kate Hall, Winfield 13 
Claire Mullen, Catholic 11 
Linsey Hackney, GW 11 
Ava Thretheway, GW 10 
Maggie Odour, Hurricane 10 
Chloe Cavender, Nitro 10 
Kendall Fisher, St. Albans 10 
Alena Armstrong, Riverside 10 
Angelina Musilli, GW 
Reese Huffman, GW 
Bella Cinco, GW 
Shannon Karr, Catholic 
Kaylee Chandler, Hoover 
Kira Pilloud, Nitro 
Carly Schmitt, Nitro 
Mary Jo Lundsford, Hurricane 
Madison Francis, Hurricane 

Assists

Anna Gregor, Sissonville 15 
Amelia Compston, Sissonville 15 
Bella Cinco, GW 11 
Belle Melton, St. Albans 10 
Lilly Lucas, Hurricane 
Avery Hale, Hurricane 
Emma Kee, Hoover 
Lauren Dye, Hurricane 
Maggie Odour, Hurricane 
Alena Armstrong, Riverside 
Allyson Sexton, St. Albans 
Ava Tretheway, GW 
Linsey Hackney, GW 
Serena O;Neill, Nitro 

Shutouts

Kaitlyn Sayre, Winfield 
Madison Akers, GW 
Lydia Oxley, Sissonville 
Maddie Willis, Hurricane 
Katherine Skinner, Catholic 
Payslee Lyons, Hoover 
Aniston Salmos, Nitro 
Rachel Siders, Riverside 
Isabelle Melton, St. Albans 
Abby Saunders, Poca 

Note: Email soccer statistics to Rick Farlow at rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com by noon each Monday for inclusion in weekly leaders. South Charleston did not report statistics.