Girls prep soccer statistics Oct 4, 2021

Girls soccer leadersRecordsHurricane 12-0-3 George Washington 12-1-2 Sissonville 11-1-2 Winfield 10-2-2 Nitro 9-6-1 Charleston Catholic 9-4-0 Capital 7-5-1 Herbert Hoover 6-8-1 South Charleston 5-7-2 Poca 3-5-0 St. Albans 3-7-2 Riverside 3-9-2 GoalsLauren Dye, Hurricane 25 Katie Farley, Poca 25 Anna Gregor, Sissonville 23 Amelia Compston, Sissonville 19 Bella Cinco, GW 15 Ava Tretheway, GW 14 Angelina Musilli, GW 14 Avery Hale, Hurricane 14 Kate Hall, Winfield 13 Linsey Hackney, GW 12 Reese Huffman,GW 12 Claire Mullen, Catholic 11 Alena Armstrong, Riverside 11 Kaylee Chandler, Hoover 11 Maggie Odour, Hurricane 10 Chloe Cavender, Nitro 10 Kendall Fisher, St. Albans 10 Shannon Karr, Catholic 9 Leila Jamerison, SC 8 Kira Pilloud, Nitro 7 Carly Schmitt, Nitro 7 Madison Francis, Hurricane 7 Mady Jo Lundsford, Hurricane7 AssistsAnna Gregor, Sissonville 15 Amelia Compston, Sissonville 15 Bella Cinco, GW 15 Ava Tretheway, GW 12 Linsey Hackney, GW 11 Avery Hale, Hurricane 10 Emma Kee, Hoover 10 Maggie Odour, Hurricane 10 Belle Melton, St. Albans 10 Lilly Lucas, Hurricane 9 Lauren Dye, Hurricane 9 Angelina Musilli, GW 8 Alena Armstrong, Riverside 8 Serena O'Neill, Nitro 8 Allyson Sexton, St. Albans 8 ShutoutsMadison Adkins, GW 10 Kaitlyn Sayre, Winfield 9 Maddie Willis, Hurricane 8 Lydia Oxley, Sissonville 8 Payslee Lyons, Hoover 6 Katherine Skinner, Catholic 5 Izzy Marino, SC 4 Aniston Salmos, Nitro 4 Rachel Siders, Riverside 3 Isabelle Melton, St. Albans 2 Abby Saunders, Poca 2 Note: Email soccer statistics to Rick Farlow at rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com by noon each Monday for inclusion in weekly leaders.