Girls soccer leaders

Records

Hurricane 12-0-3 
George Washington 12-1-2 
Sissonville 11-1-2 
Winfield 10-2-2 
Nitro 9-6-1 
Charleston Catholic 9-4-0 
Capital 7-5-1 
Herbert Hoover 6-8-1 
South Charleston 5-7-2 
Poca 3-5-0 
St. Albans 3-7-2 
Riverside 3-9-2 

Goals

Lauren Dye, Hurricane 25 
Katie Farley, Poca 25 
Anna Gregor, Sissonville 23 
Amelia Compston, Sissonville 19 
Bella Cinco, GW 15 
Ava Tretheway, GW 14 
Angelina Musilli, GW 14 
Avery Hale, Hurricane 14 
Kate Hall, Winfield 13 
Linsey Hackney, GW 12 
Reese Huffman,GW 12 
Claire Mullen, Catholic 11 
Alena Armstrong, Riverside 11 
Kaylee Chandler, Hoover 11 
Maggie Odour, Hurricane 10 
Chloe Cavender, Nitro 10 
Kendall Fisher, St. Albans 10 
Shannon Karr, Catholic 
Leila Jamerison, SC 
Kira Pilloud, Nitro 
Carly Schmitt, Nitro 
Madison Francis, Hurricane 
Mady Jo Lundsford, Hurricane

Assists

Anna Gregor, Sissonville 15 
Amelia Compston, Sissonville 15 
Bella Cinco, GW 15 
Ava Tretheway, GW 12 
Linsey Hackney, GW 11 
Avery Hale, Hurricane 10 
Emma Kee, Hoover 10 
Maggie Odour, Hurricane 10 
Belle Melton, St. Albans 10 
Lilly Lucas, Hurricane 
Lauren Dye, Hurricane 
Angelina Musilli, GW 
 Alena Armstrong, Riverside 
Serena O'Neill, Nitro 
Allyson Sexton, St. Albans 

Shutouts

Madison Adkins, GW 10 
Kaitlyn Sayre, Winfield 
Maddie Willis, Hurricane 
Lydia Oxley, Sissonville 
Payslee Lyons, Hoover 
Katherine Skinner, Catholic 
Izzy Marino, SC 
Aniston Salmos, Nitro 
Rachel Siders, Riverside 
Isabelle Melton, St. Albans 
Abby Saunders, Poca 

Note: Email soccer statistics to Rick Farlow at rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com by noon each Monday for inclusion in weekly leaders.