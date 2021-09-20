The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Girls soccer leaders

Records

Hurricane 9-0-1 
Sissonville8-0-1 
Winfield8-1-1 
Charleston Catholic8-3-0
Nitro 8-3-1
George Washington7-1-0
Capital4-4-1 
Poca 3-4-0 
Herbert Hoover 3-6-1 
South Charleston 2-4-2 
St. Albans2-6-2 
Riverside 1-5-2 

Goals

Katie Farley, Poca 18 
Lauren Dye, Hurricane18 
Anna Gregor, Sisson.14 
Amelia Compston, Sisson.14 
Avery Hale, Hurricane 14 
Kate Hall, Winfield 11 
Claire Mullen, Catholic 11 
Ava Tretheway, GW 
Linsey Hackney, GW 
Maggie Odour, Hurr. 
Alena Armstrong, Riv. 
Angelina Musilli, GW 
Reese Huffman, GW 
Mary Jo Lundsford, Hurr. 
Madison Francis, Hurr. 
Shannon Karr, Catholic 
Kaylee Chandler, Hoover 
Bella Cinco, GW 
Lillian Lucas, Hurr. 
Annie Cimino, Catholic 
Zoey Williams, Poca 

Assists

Anna Gregor, Sisson. 11 
Bella Cinco, GW 10 
Amelia Compston, Sisson. 
Avery Hale, Hurricane 
Lillian Lucas, Hurricane 
Emma Kee, Hoover 
Lauren Dye, Hurr. 
Alena Armstrong, Riv. 
Linsey Hackney, GW 
Hannah Goes, Winfield 
Ava Tretheway, GW 
Maggie Odour, Hurricane 
Allyson Sexton, SA 
Hannah Sullivan, Catholic 

Shutouts

Madeline Willis, Hurricane 
Kaitlyn Sayre, Winfield
Lydia Oxley, Sisson. 
Madison Akers, GW 
Katherine Skinner, Catholic 
Payslee Lyons, Hoover 
Abby Saunders, Poca 
Rachel Siders, Riverside 
Isabelle Melton, SA 

Note: Email soccer statistics to Rick Farlow at rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com by noon each Monday for inclusion in weekly leaders. South Charleston did not report statistics.