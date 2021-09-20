Girls prep soccer stats Sep 20, 2021 7 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Girls soccer leadersRecordsHurricane 9-0-1 Sissonville8-0-1 Winfield8-1-1 Charleston Catholic8-3-0Nitro 8-3-1George Washington7-1-0Capital4-4-1 Poca 3-4-0 Herbert Hoover 3-6-1 South Charleston 2-4-2 St. Albans2-6-2 Riverside 1-5-2 GoalsKatie Farley, Poca 18 Lauren Dye, Hurricane18 Anna Gregor, Sisson.14 Amelia Compston, Sisson.14 Avery Hale, Hurricane 14 Kate Hall, Winfield 11 Claire Mullen, Catholic 11 Ava Tretheway, GW 9 Linsey Hackney, GW 8 Maggie Odour, Hurr. 8 Alena Armstrong, Riv. 7 Angelina Musilli, GW 7 Reese Huffman, GW 7 Mary Jo Lundsford, Hurr. 7 Madison Francis, Hurr. 7 Shannon Karr, Catholic 7 Kaylee Chandler, Hoover 6 Bella Cinco, GW 6 Lillian Lucas, Hurr. 5 Annie Cimino, Catholic 5 Zoey Williams, Poca 5 AssistsAnna Gregor, Sisson. 11 Bella Cinco, GW 10 Amelia Compston, Sisson. 9 Avery Hale, Hurricane 9 Lillian Lucas, Hurricane 9 Emma Kee, Hoover 8 Lauren Dye, Hurr. 8 Alena Armstrong, Riv. 7 Linsey Hackney, GW 7 Hannah Goes, Winfield 7 Ava Tretheway, GW 6 Maggie Odour, Hurricane 6 Allyson Sexton, SA 6 Hannah Sullivan, Catholic 6 ShutoutsMadeline Willis, Hurricane 8 Kaitlyn Sayre, Winfield6 Lydia Oxley, Sisson. 6 Madison Akers, GW 5 Katherine Skinner, Catholic 5 Payslee Lyons, Hoover 3 Abby Saunders, Poca 2 Rachel Siders, Riverside 1 Isabelle Melton, SA 1 Note: Email soccer statistics to Rick Farlow at rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com by noon each Monday for inclusion in weekly leaders. South Charleston did not report statistics. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesWV's world-leading virus surge pushes hospitals, first-responders to breaking pointBoone BOE moves to sell property where Boy Scouts meetHADCO reaches deal with medical cannabis companyCharleston retail experiences big changesDeveloper updates commission on Boone resort projectState officials: COVID-19 surge is peaking, but worst is yet to comeWoman pleads guilty to trafficking teenage family member; feds say ex-chief raped girlJ. Timothy DiPiero: Levi Phillips Amendment needed in addiction fightStudent charged with battery after East Bank Middle fightWVU football: Leddie Brown wanted Black Diamond Trophy back in Morgantown Upcoming Events