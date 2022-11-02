George Washington’s girls soccer team won its first state championship in program history last season.
The Class AAA title came with a price, though, as the team lost seven starters heading into the 2022 season.
Needless to say, the Patriots needed new players to step up and lead in 2022 in defense of the championship.
Senior forward Ava Trethewey has been one of those leaders all season. Now, the Patriots are just two wins away from back-to-back state championships for the first time in school history as they qualified for the Class AAA state tournament, which will begin Friday at YMCA Paul Cline Youth Sports Complex in Beckley.
For her leadership and on-field performance, Trethewey was named the Gazette-Mail’s Kanawha Valley girls soccer Player of the Year.
“I’m just super-thankful, first of all,” Trethewey said. “It’s always been a dream of mine and I think our team has had a great season so far. We really put the effort in and worked hard. I’m glad we can make it back to states again because I think we were really deserving of that and I think it showed in our regional game.”
The Patriots downed Woodrow Wilson 2-0 in the Class AAA Region 3 championship on Oct. 25 and Trethewey sealed the deal with a goal in the 67th minute to put the Patriots ahead by two scores. It was her 16th goal of the season, tied with sophomore Deryn Doamekpor for the team lead. Trethewey also leads the team with 26 assists.
Trethewey scored 69 goals and tallied 65 assists in her four-year career with the Patriots. GW coach Ali Sadeghian said she reached the pinnacle of her high school career this year.
“Ava has had a great four years of soccer for us and has done a phenomenal job,” Sadeghian said. “Every year she got better and better. This year she by far stood out in every game that we played compared to our opponent. She’s scored and had an assist in almost every game we’ve played. She’s extremely skillful with the ball, technically gifted. She has an elite level of speed with the ball and works tirelessly in any position you assign her.”
Trethewey had plenty of thanks to give when she learned she earned Kanawha Valley Player of the Year.
“I’m thankful for all the support I’ve had over the past four years of high school,” Trethewey said. “I want to thank my [high school] coaches, my parents, my travel coaches, everybody who believed in me and put in effort to get to where I am today. Being a travel player and high school player is very time consuming for your parents and for yourself. It’s a lot of hard work and determination and I’m just thankful I had the support system that’s helped me. I’m just very thankful for this award.”
Trethewey isn’t the first in her family to win Kanawha Valley soccer Player of the Year. Her brother, Max, won the award in 2020 and he is now a sophomore midfielder on WVU’s men’s soccer team.
“I’m really proud,” Ava Trethewey said. “My brother, I know he worked really hard to get that too. It just shows that we both are very hard workers. We both are determined. I think it’s just really neat that we both got that award and we both deserved it.”
Like brother, like sister, Ava will be playing Division I college soccer as well. She will graduate from GW early — in December — and will start at Marshall next semester and will train with the Thundering Herd women’s soccer team starting in the spring.
It’s bittersweet for Trethewey, as her last hurrah with the No. 3 Patriots (18-3-2) will begin Friday in the Class AAA state tournament semifinals against No. 2 Parkersburg South (18-4). Trethewey said it will be a good way to end her high school career and head into college.
“It’s definitely amazing to go to the state tournament again because not many teams get to do that,” Trethewey said. “It’ll be a great way to go out and it will be a great way for me to go into Marshall in the spring. It’s a happy ending to my high school career. It’ll just be a great experience.”
As bittersweet as it may be, it’s still a business trip for GW, and Trethewey and the Patriots are hungry for another title.
“I think our whole team is all super-hungry,” Trethewey said. “[Monday] in practice we really started to focus and I think we’re all really ready to get back down in Beckley and get another state championship. We’re ready to carry out the win for the school. There’s seven or eight [seniors] and we all want to win it very badly.”
GW’s semifinal will take place 30 minutes after the conclusion of a 5 p.m. semifinal match between No. 4 Hedgesville and No. 1 Morgantown.
All-Kanawha Valley
Sadeghian was named All-Kanawha Valley coach of the year and GW freshman Emma Cipoletti earned Rookie of the Year.
Thirteen other Kanawha Valley girls soccer players joined Trethewey on the All-Kanawha Valley team. At the forward position, Trethewey is joined by teammate Doamekpor, Hurricane senior Lauren Dye, Poca senior Katie Farley and Winfield sophomore Synde Alexander.
Farley had a very strong year, scoring 57 goals to lead the Kanawha Valley. Dye scored 17 goals and had 10 assists and Alexander tallied 14 goals and 10 assists.
Dye will continue her soccer career at Fairmont State University.
Three out of the four All-Valley midfielders are from Charleston Catholic. Catholic seniors Annie Cimino and Claire Mullen, Catholic sophomore Molly Messer and Hurricane junior Avery Hale make up All-Valley midfield.
Messer led the Irish in scoring with 20 goals, Mullen scored 20 goals and tallied 10 assists, Cimino had 14 goals and led the Irish with 13 assists and Hale scored 17 goals — tied for the team lead.
Mullen will continue her soccer career at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, where her sister, Mills, plays.
Four players from four different schools earned All-Valley defensive honors. George Washington senior Jenna Barnette, Charleston Catholic senior Ashely Green, Winfield senior Hannah Goes and Hurricane senior Madison Francis are the All-Valley defenders.
Green is continuing her soccer career as she’s committed to DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana.
St. Albans junior Isabelle Melton is the All-Valley goalkeeper. Melton is currently playing with FC Malaga City Feminino in Almuñécar, Spain.