RIPLEY — Cabell Midland got half the job done Tuesday evening, as it became the first team all season to score on Parkersburg South. As it turns out, the Knights needed one more goal to complete the job.
Junior Samara Nunn scored with 8:41 remaining in the second half, sending the Patriots into the girls Class AAA state tournament with a 2-1 victory in the Region 4 finals at Ripley High School. Unbeaten South (18-0-0) had lost in the regional finals the previous four seasons.
“It was bound to happen at one point this season,’’ South coach Ron Bucholtz said of his team allowing its first goal. “It would have been a miracle to get through the whole 20 games [that way], but considering where we’ve been the last few years, to get through is an amazing thing for us.’’
South took a 1-0 lead when Cameron Limer assisted on Karleigh Dowler’s goal in the first half, but Midland (10-4-1) responded to tie it up with 25:41 left before the break, scoring when Emma Shields took a feed from Olivia Charles and put the ball in the net.
That’s the way it remained for exactly 57 minutes of game time until Nunn slipped a shot past Knights keeper Ellaina Hess. In the second half, the Patriots peppered Hess with shot after shot, and she repelled all but that one.
“They’re a great team, they really are,’’ Midland coach Andy Wilson said of the Patriots. “We hung in there with them. They wore us down in the second half and we got a little tired at the end. But it was a great game. Our girls worked really hard and came a long way this year.’’
South won’t know its first-round opponent at the Nov. 6-7 state tournament in Beckley until all the regionals are completed and the tournament seeds are released. South will most likely get the No. 1 or No. 2 seed.
“It’s nice to have that monkey off our back finally,’’ Bucholtz said of ending the string of regional finals losses, “to finally prevail and get through to the state tournament. We’re looking forward to seeing how the girls can do down in Beckley.’’