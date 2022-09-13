Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Catholic vs Point Pleasant
Charleston Catholic’s Roxy Winter (left) takes a shot at the goal while Point Pleasant goalie Katie McCutcheon (18) defends.

 KENNY KEMP | Gazette-Mail

Charleston Catholic’s girls soccer team handled business in one of its toughest matchups of the 2022 campaign on Tuesday against Point Pleasant.

The Irish stifled the Big Blacks on defense while capitalizing on opportunities on offense to take a 3-0 win at Schoenbaum Field in Coonskin Park.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.