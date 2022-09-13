Charleston Catholic’s girls soccer team handled business in one of its toughest matchups of the 2022 campaign on Tuesday against Point Pleasant.
The Irish stifled the Big Blacks on defense while capitalizing on opportunities on offense to take a 3-0 win at Schoenbaum Field in Coonskin Park.
Both teams were undefeated heading into the match and defending Class AA-A champ Catholic (8-0) handed Point Pleasant (5-1-1) its first loss of the season.
Catholic coach Amy Mullen knew Point Pleasant was going to be a tough opponent and said it was an important win.
“We were aware of what they had,” Mullen said. “Their center back cleared every ball. They were dominant in the air. Everything that was in the air, they were taller, bigger. They could beat us in the air. We just needed to be patient and not panic. They’re a good team.”
It was a back-and-forth affair in the first quarter as neither team dominated possession. Catholic eventually took control, though, and put up some shots on goal.
None of those shots went in until Claire Mullen and Roxy Winter teamed up for a goal with 6:41 remaining in the first half.
Mullen got free down the field with the ball and sent a hard shot to Point Pleasant goalkeeper Katie McCutcheon. The shot deflected off the keeper and Winter sent the deflection past McCutcheon to give the Irish a 1-0 lead. Mullen was credited with the assist.
The Irish held a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Midway through the second half, the Irish added another goal to double their lead as Molly Messer floated a shot over the Point Pleasant keeper’s head and out of her reach. The Irish took a 2-0 lead with 25:53 remaining in the contest.
With less than a minute left in the game, Mia Lough extended Catholic’s lead to 3-0 as she sent a rocket shot into the net unassisted.
Mullen was happy with her defense, which has allowed just three goals all season.
“They did their job,” Mullen said. “When [Point Pleasant[ kept winning the ball in the middle I was real worried were going to be in trouble but our defense held tight and as long as we play our game and play the ball to the outside, we were able to get it done.”
Point Pleasant had just one shot on goal in the game.