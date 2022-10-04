Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Mia Lough and Molly Messer each tallied a first-half goal as Charleston Catholic girls soccer picked up a 3-0 win over Ripley Tuesday evening in Ripley.

The Irish improve to 15-0, while Ripley falls to 3-6-6.

