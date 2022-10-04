Girls soccer: Charleston Catholic improves to 15-0: Staff report Oct 4, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism.. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mia Lough and Molly Messer each tallied a first-half goal as Charleston Catholic girls soccer picked up a 3-0 win over Ripley Tuesday evening in Ripley.The Irish improve to 15-0, while Ripley falls to 3-6-6.Annie Cimino tacked on a score for Catholic and Shannon Karr doled out an assist. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Soccer First Half Sport Mia Lough Molly Messer Catholic Goal Annie Cimino Trending Now Articles ArticlesWest Virginia eyes electric vehicle infrastructure buildout with $45 million planTwo issues stood out in West Virginia’s loss at TexasChemical Safety Board releases update on investigation into 2020 fatal Belle chemical facility explosionEstep-Burton takes on McCormick in Kanawha County Clerk raceWVU basketball: Huggins teaching some new habits, breaking old onesGazette-Mail editorial: Charter schools off to rocky start in WVDenise Giardina: A medical procedure is not akin to genocide (Opinion)September revenue beats estimates, contributes to tax debateWVU football: Bye week coming at good time for MountaineersMcCabe Continues To Rewrite Record Books; WVU Varsity Sports Update