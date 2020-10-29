The Charleston Catholic girls soccer team weathered the storm in beating Bluefield 8-0 in the Class AA-A Region 3 championship game Thursday night at Schoenbaum Stadium to earn a return trip ticket to the state tournament next weekend in Beckley.
The Irish controlled the action from the outset as Lindsay Carr continually fed her teammates in the center of the field from her right wing position. At the 33:52 mark of the first half, Carr found sophomore Annie Cimino all alone in front of the net for the first Irish score.
Catholic (7-1) continued the pace when, six minutes later, Carr feigned the feed and found the back of the net herself to put the Irish up 2-0.
“Most of these girls play travel soccer and I have two girls playing at the next level,” said Irish coach Amy Mullen. “We have nine seniors. Lindsay is a great player and does not stop until she gets the job done.”
Cimino ended the night with three goals, with feeds coming in from all sides.
Although the Beavers (7-5-1) were still in the game, only trailing by two scores halfway through the first half, they simply could not match the speed and aggressiveness of the Irish.
“We anticipated the difficulty of this type of team when we came here,” said Bluefield coach Taylor Bulson. “Our girls came out the best they could and I’m proud of them for that. It was just frustrating.”
Cimino found the net for the third time from long distance, connecting on a 25-yard shot from the right side to begin the second half.
Carr connected again at the 26:15 mark in the second half to put the game away.
“We’ve been practicing taking it to the middle a lot,” Carr said. “We realized we have to take it from the outside and get it into the middle. We’ve been working on it every day. Our teamwork has built up to this moment.”
The Irish added four goals in the second half to finish at the final of 8-0.