Charleston Catholic's Mara Winter (20) fights for possession against Nicholas County's Mary Berg (4) during Saturday's Region 3 Section 2 final between the teams at Schoenbaum Stadium.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

Charleston Catholic's girls soccer team was a force to be reckoned with on Saturday morning.

It didn't even feel like a Class AA-A Region 3 Section 2 final, as the No. 1 Irish rolled to a 10-0 win over No. 2 Nicholas County at Coonskin Park's Schoenbaum Stadium. 

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.