Charleston Catholic's girls soccer team was a force to be reckoned with on Saturday morning.
It didn't even feel like a Class AA-A Region 3 Section 2 final, as the No. 1 Irish rolled to a 10-0 win over No. 2 Nicholas County at Coonskin Park's Schoenbaum Stadium.
Charleston Catholic (17-0-2) moves on to the Region 3 tournament at 5 p.m. Thursday at Pocahontas County High School. The defending Class AA-A champion Irish will face Section 1 champion Shady Spring and are one win away from returning to the state tournament.
Eight different Irish players scored in Saturday's win.
Molly Messer led the way with three goals. Annie Cimino, Claire Mullen, Palmer Brown, Savannah Lovejoy, Aurelia Kirby, Sierra Bowles and Mara Winter each tallied one. Roxy Winter, Cimino, Molly Weber, Mullen and Lovejoy each tallied an assist.
"You can't take anything for granted. I was so sad to hear with Hurricane and Parkersburg South. Anything can happen," Catholic coach Amy Mullen said about Hurricane's 1-0 double-overtime loss to Parkersburg South in the Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 final on Thursday. "You just have to be prepared. You have to be prepared for the next step and not look toward the future."
The Irish jumped out to a 3-0 lead within the first 10 minutes with goals from Mullen, Cimino and Messer. Catholic had a 6-0 lead at halftime as Messer, Brown and Lovejoy added goals.
In the second half Catholic added four more goals, and when the game was completely out of reach for Nicholas County, Amy Mullen made sure all of her seniors got playing time. It was the last time her group of seniors, including the coach's daughter Claire, played for the Irish on their home field.
"This game is very emotional," Amy Mullen said, holding back tears. "What got me the most was the seniors on the other team told us that they loved playing us and they liked our sportsmanship. This is what it's about."
Claire Mullen, who will play at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, said it was a bittersweet day.
"It's really bittersweet," she said. "I'm super-sad about it but I couldn't ask for a better team."
Catholic goalkeeper Katherine Skinner got to do something she hadn't done since her freshman year -- play in the field. With time winding down in the game, Skinner and some of her fellow freshman took the field as subs.
"Ninth grade year I went in on the field and I haven't been on since," Skinner said. "It was the most bittersweet feeling because I'm normally just in the goal. The coach let me in with all my other teammates."