NEW MANCHESTER — Oak Glen is turning into one of the premier soccer teams in West Virginia, advancing to two straight state tournaments and, this year, making its first state title game.
Next year, the Golden Bears will look to take that next step and a big part of that optimism has been the play of Reece Enochs.
The standout forward has made her own share of history this season, breaking the school record for career (107) and single-season goals (48). For her efforts, Enochs was selected as captain of the Class AA-A all-state girls’ soccer team, as selected by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
“She is very deserving and her stats alone are something that should open eyes around the state,” Oak Glen coach Ryan Wells said. “The leadership qualities she has shown in the locker room, she really is a leader among leaders.
“Watching a kid grow from a sophomore to a junior, she has gotten bigger, stronger, faster. The ability has always been there and she has really taken those next strides.”
Enochs is the second straight Oak Glen player to be selected as captain of the Class AA/A squad, following Maggie Kovalcik from last season. In leading the Golden Bears to OVAC, sectional and regional titles, Enochs has done so by example.
“She isn’t real vocal, but she puts her head down and does what she needs to do,” Wells said. “Last year, she had a counterpart in Maggie and now she is the main scorer and having to take on the full focus of opposing defenses.”
Enochs is helped out by Brooklyn Loveland, who was selected as a first-team midfielder. The junior is an expert at crosses, corner kicks and set pieces. She was one of the top assist leaders in the state with 32 to go along with nine goals.
While it was a solid year for Oak Glen, at the end of the season, it was Charleston Catholic that raised a state championship trophy after three years of runner-up finishes.
The Irish are led on the first team by a trio of players in midfielder Lindsay Carr (junior), defender Audrey Miller (junior) and goalie Katie Nestor (senior).
Carr netted 19 goals and 12 assists for Coach Amy Mullen’s squad, including a key goal to put the Irish up 3-1 in the championship game victory. Miller added six goals and two assists, while Nestor allowed eight goals all season.
Bridgeport and Winfield rounded out the final four in the state.
Sophomore midfielder Allison Bender was the lone Indians player on the first team, while the Generals were represented by senior forward Julianne Pauley (23 goals, two assists), junior midfielder Ava Hall (16 goals, 17 assists) and senior defender Emily Bryant.
Poca freshman Katie Farley burst onto the scene with 48 goals and 15 assists and joins Enochs, Pauley and Sissonville sophomore Anna Gregor as forwards. Joining Miller and Bryant on the defense is Philip Barbour junior Payton Gregory (three goals, three assists, 32 tackle).
Williamstown senior netminder Mara Rinehart recorded 13 shutouts while allowing 17 goals in 21 games (.8 per game) to be selected as a first-team goaltender. The utility spots belong to Sissonville sophomore Amelia Compston, St. Joe Central senior Mina Smith (10 goals, 13 assists) and Madonna senior Kali Krynicki (30 goals, 11 assists).
St. Joe Central senior forward Abby Lee captains the second team. Joining her at forward are Oak Glen junior Abigail Myers, Bridgeport senior Madie Wilson and Elkins senior Sophia Triplett.
Oak Glen junior Jori Alexander, Weir junior Isabella Aperfine, Robert C. Byrd senior Maddie Smith and Winfield senior Peyton Frohnapfel are the midfielders. Herbert Hoover senior Allison Dunbar, Nitro sophomore Lena Elkins and Bridgeport senior Emma Perine represent the defenders, while East Fairmont sophomore Myleena Starsick is the lone second-team goalie.
Oak Hill junior Morgan Wills, Pocahontas County senior Kira Bircher and Charleston Catholic sophomore Bella Cinco round out team as utility.