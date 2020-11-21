As the youngest member of the ultra-athletic Carr family, it was going to be extremely difficult for Lindsay Carr to do anything that her older siblings hadn’t already done.
But at the end of her senior season, at the last minute, she was able to do just that.
The midfielder and two-time state champion was named the Gazette-Mail’s Kanawha Valley Girls Soccer Player of the Year after leading the Irish to back-to-back state championships this year.
“I can finally use something against them,” Lindsay Carr said with a laugh, referring to her older siblings.
Lindsay is the last of a line of four Carr kids that have all gone on to play sports at the next level. The oldest, Nate, as well as Lindsay’s oldest sister Morgan, both went on to swim at West Virginia University. The third in line, Sara Carr, is entering her junior season as a women’s soccer player at Flagler College, where she was a first-team All-Southeast Region selection as a defender last year.
Lindsay will make it 4 or 4 in terms of Carr siblings playing sports in college as she will attend Centre College in Danville, Kentucky next year to continue her playing career. Carr said the relationship between herself and her brother and sisters has been instrumental in her success both on the field and in the classroom.
“Everyone knows what it’s like to deal with school and sports on a serious level, and we help each other through it,” Lindsay Carr said. “If I have any issues I can always talk to them.
“Everyone expects highly out of us because they performed at such a high level before. I hold myself to a higher standard because of it.”
This season, Carr led the Irish in goals (13) and assists (nine). She finished her career with 67 scores and 26 assists even with a shortened senior season that consisted of just 11 games.
All of that from a player that coach Amy Mullen said she played out of position throughout her four years.
“She’s a true defender and has played forward for us, but she can make a difference anywhere on the field,” Mullen said. “I didn’t need her in the back because I had [fellow senior] Audrey Miller back there. We moved to a 4-4-3 and she’s a center forward, but she makes her own mind up where she needs to be.”
Playing with that kind of freedom and trust out of a coach is earned, and Carr was able to do that with four years of production and development. That included a heightened role as a leader even on a roster that had nine seniors this year.
It was obviously a season that required leadership more than others, especially in Kanawha County, where the COVID-19 color-coded map wreaked havoc on the early part of the schedule. The Irish didn’t play their first game until Oct. 8, with weeks of uncertainty preceding that opener against Sissonville.
“It was pretty difficult to keep our hopes up, especially when we didn’t know if we would even play a game,” Carr said. “Then we went into the red and that was discouraging because we all had to stay home separated and we couldn’t even get together to practice.
“But we had nine seniors and I’ve played travel with them since we were young and we were able to lead the team, not just in morale and trying to keep everyone motivated, but being able to perform as well and teach people and show people how to improve.”
As close as Lindsay and sister Sara are in terms of years and sport, Lindsay was able to do one more thing that her older sister wasn’t able to accomplish — end her prep career with a championship. The Irish finished their season with a 5-0 win over Fairmont Senior in the Class AA-A title game in earning back-to-back crowns.
Catholic is riding a string of seven straight appearances in the state championship game, with three straight runner-up finishes preceding the team’s current repeat. Carr has been through the bitter defeats and has also celebrated the highs of reaching the sport’s pinnacle in the Mountain State.
“Our seniors, we’ve been through it, the juniors have too,” Carr said. “We all know what it’s like, I’ve definitely seen some pictures of me ugly crying on the front page of the newspaper. When I was a freshman and [Sara] was a senior, she lost her senior year, but those defeats make you want it even more that next year.”