gw sochas soccer
George Washington's Reese Huffman kicks her first of three goals in the first half against South Charleston as SC's Hilary Graley (2) tries to block the kick during their sectional final match at GW Thursday.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

The George Washington girls soccer team is a step closer to its second consecutive Class AAA state championship.

The No. 1 Patriots breezed through their Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 final, downing No. 3 South Charleston 6-0 to advance to the Region 3 tournament on Oct. 25.

