George Washington's Reese Huffman kicks her first of three goals in the first half against South Charleston as SC's Hilary Graley (2) tries to block the kick during their sectional final match at GW Thursday.
The George Washington girls soccer team is a step closer to its second consecutive Class AAA state championship.
The No. 1 Patriots breezed through their Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 final, downing No. 3 South Charleston 6-0 to advance to the Region 3 tournament on Oct. 25.
The Patriots will either play Woodrow Wilson or Oak Hill depending on which team wins the Class AAA Region 3 Section 2 final on Thursday. The results of that matchup were not available before the Gazette-Mail’s print deadline.
“It was a good game” GW coach Ali Sadeghian said. “We’re recovering from some injuries that hurt us the last few games. Hopefully we get them back and do very well. We’re looking forward to the next game, we’re going to play a good opponent no matter who it is from the other section. As long as we stay healthy, hopefully we’ll have a chance to do some damage.”
Reese Huffman led the way for the Patriots as she posted a hat trick with three goals.
GW (17-3-2) controlled possession for most of the game, putting up 26 shots (20 on goal) compared to one for South Charleston (11-8-1).
The Patriots were on the attack from the start and had multiple chances to score within the first five minutes.
At 33:59, Deryn Doamekpor sent a shot across the middle that found a wide-open Huffman. Huffman’s shot went past the diving South Charleston keeper and into the left side of the net to give the Patriots a 1-0 advantage.
GW continued to pour shots on goal but South Charleston played solid defense and kept the lead to 1-0.
Halfway through the first half, though, South Charleston’s defense lapsed and the Black Eagles allowed two goals in 30 seconds. The first of two was by Huffman unassisted as she beat the Black Eagles goalkeeper, who ran out of position to try and make a save.
About 30 seconds later, Madison Rothwell sent a pass to Huffman, who was once again wide open. Huffman sent a bullet to the right of the South Charleston keeper, who couldn’t even react before the ball went in the net.
The Patriots had a 3-0 lead at halftime.
South Charleston’s defense did a good job keeping GW from scoring more for the first 20 minutes of the first half. With 20 minutes left in the game, though, freshman sensation Emma Cipoletti scored assisted by Doamekpor.
The Patriots scored in spurts. About 30 seconds after Cipoletti’s goal, Doamekpor scored to give the Patriots a 5-0 lead. Trinity Hodge assisted Doamekpor.
With less than 10 minutes left in the game, Ava Trethewey scored unassisted and GW was out to a 6-0 lead.