George Washington’s girls soccer team continued its home dominance on Thursday night.
The Patriots scored early and often to take an 8-0 win over St. Albans at George Washington High. GW (9-0-1) has outscored opponents 21-1 at Edwards Field this season.
“In a game like this we’re working on our passing and possessions, that’s one thing we’re trying to emphasize” GW coach Ali Sadeghian said. “I think we did that. [St. Albans] is a good team, a very young team. We use this as good practice and hopefully get ready for the next game.”
The Patriots got after it early as they scored just two minutes into the game. Ava Trethewey ran with the ball across the middle of the field and sent a shot past St. Albans keeper Belle Melton for the first goal of the game.
About four minutes later at 34:28 in the first half, Trethewey got an assist as she sent a pass across the middle for Deryn Doamekpor, who sent a shot into the net to make the score 2-0.
GW didn’t score for about 10 more minutes but took a 3-0 lead with 23:07 left in the first half. The Patriots got the ball in front of the net and, after a scrum, the ball got free, allowing Elizabeth Blanchard to score.
With 16 minutes left in the first half, Reese Huffman took a pass from Trethewey and sent it past Melton for GW’s fourth goal. Eight minutes later Madison Rothwell sent an unassisted rocket shot over Melton’s outstretched hands to give the Patriots a 5-0 lead, which stood as the halftime score.
Six minutes into the second half, Trethewey and Huffman teamed up again as Trethewey’s pass across the middle deflected off Huffman’s foot into the net. The score was 6-0 and a running clock was implemented.
Trethewey scored her second goal of the game unassisted about four minutes later to give the Patriots a 7-0 lead. With 19 minutes left, Kara Edstrom made the score 8-0 with a goal
GW had 19 shots on goal. St. Albans did not record a shot.
The Patriots play at Oak Hill at 10 a.m. Saturday and St. Albans plays at Charleston Catholic at the same time.
Edwards Field’s scoreboard was hit by lightning during a football game against Riverside last season and has been broken ever since.
This week, Edwards Field got a big upgrade as a new scoreboard and video board were installed behind the west end zone. GW Athletic Director Joe Craffey said the scoreboard will be working for GW’s home football game against Huntington on Friday.
The video board, however, is having some technical difficulties and Craffey is unsure if it will be up and running for the game.