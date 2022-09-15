Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

George Washington’s Deryn Doamekpor (15) leaps over St. Albans’ goalkeeper Belle Melton (1) as St. Albans Carlee Nidy (left) comes to a stop in front of her teammate.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

George Washington’s girls soccer team continued its home dominance on Thursday night.

The Patriots scored early and often to take an 8-0 win over St. Albans at George Washington High. GW (9-0-1) has outscored opponents 21-1 at Edwards Field this season.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

