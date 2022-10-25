Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

GWWWgirls

GW's Liza Westerman (7) and Woodrow Wilson's Madalynn Lana battle for possession.

 RICK BARBERO | Register-Herald

BECKLEY — George Washington girls soccer coach Ali Sadeghian knew his team would keep getting chances to score, even as he watched opportunities go fruitless en route to a scoreless first half of the Class AAA Region 3 championship game Tuesday night.

"We had multiple chances, and I told my girls, 'Stay calm. Stay in the game. Don't panic and hopefully it will happen,'" Sadeghian said.

Tags