BECKLEY — George Washington girls soccer coach Ali Sadeghian knew his team would keep getting chances to score, even as he watched opportunities go fruitless en route to a scoreless first half of the Class AAA Region 3 championship game Tuesday night.
"We had multiple chances, and I told my girls, 'Stay calm. Stay in the game. Don't panic and hopefully it will happen,'" Sadeghian said.
He was right. The Patriots did get more chances, and they took advantage of them.
GW scored two goals in a six-minute span past the midway point of the second half and the defending state champion defeated host Woodrow Wilson 2-0 for the Region 3 championship.
The Patriots (18-3-2) will return to Beckley Friday, Nov. 4, for the state tournament as the No. 3 seed. They will take on No. 2 Parkersburg South 30 minutes after completion of the 5 p.m. game between No. 1 Morgantown and No. 4 Hedgesville.
Sophomore Deryn Doamekpor was one of those players who couldn't cash in the first half. She went wide left on a shot in the third minute of the match, then lost a one-on-one battle with Woodrow keeper Ally Arthur when Arthur stepped up in the box and made a sliding block with both hands in the 13th minute.
Doamekpor finally found paydirt when she took a pass from Reese Huffman and put the ball in to break the deadlock in the 61st minute.
"Deryn got upset with herself because of missing the chances and some fouls on her," Sadeghian said. "But I said, 'Just stay focused. Don't worry about it.' Thankfully she came back, kept her calm and Ava [Trethewey] made a great pass — and Reese together. Those three girls, they complement each other very well."
Six minutes later, Huffman got her second assist, sending to Trethewey for the eventual dagger.
"I think after the first goal, it deflated us," Woodrow Wilson coach Julie Agnor said. "That was hard to make up for."
Agnor said the Patriots' speed hurt her team.
"They were faster [than other opponents this season]," she said. "We have a few speedsters; we have a few that aren't as fast. And they shut down our speedsters, I will say that. When they got the ball, they had three [defenders] on them. That was hard to overcome. Their speed wore us down. He had one rotating in on that top and I didn't. When you've only got two subs, you've got to use them when you have to."
"Very proud of them," Sadeghian said of his team. "This was a helluva game tonight. Excellent game by Woodrow. Great coaching staff, wonderful job. And we fought to the last second. It could have gone either way, but both teams played their hearts out. Hats off to them. We were very fortunate."