George Washington’s girls soccer team exploded offensively at home on Thursday.
The Patriots took an early lead and ran with it as they downed the Timberwolves 3-0 to remain undefeated (7-0).
It was a bittersweet win for the Patriots, as the community is mourning the loss of Herbert Hoover girls soccer team freshman Leah Strickland. Strickland was killed in a car accident on her way home from a road game at Braxton County on Wednesday night.
“It was a good game, good win,” GW coach Ali Sadeghian said. “It was very emotional for everyone. We played a good team but that result doesn’t matter. I’m glad that everyone played in honor of our friends that were lost.”
The Patriots controlled possession the entire game, tallying 16 shots on goal. Senior Ava Trethewey scored three goals and had three assists.
GW wasted no time on offense. Less than two minutes into the first half, Trethewey sent a ball past the diving Spring Valley goalkeeper to make it 1-0 GW.
About eight minutes later, Trethewey scored her second goal of the game to give the Patriots a 2-0 advantage. GW scored two goals before the Spring Valley offense even advanced the ball past midfield.
At 25:10, Trethewey sent a pass past a Spring Valley defender and right in front of Deryn Doamekpor, who sent the ball past the keeper and GW had a 3-0 lead.
Before Spring Valley could blink, Sama Shaalan scored on an assist from Trethewey and the rout was on with GW up 4-0 with 24 minutes left in the first half.
Two minutes later at 21:40, Trethewey completed the hat trick with her third goal to give the Patriots a 5-0 lead. Kensy Thomas added a goal three minutes later and GW removed its starters up six goals.
The Patriots’ scoring pace slowed with the reserves in the game but Trinity Hodge scored at 7:40 in the first half and GW was up a 7-0, which stood as the halftime score.
Because GW had a lead larger than six goals, the second half was under a running clock.
GW brought its starters out to start the second half and eight minutes into the period Katherine Akers’ goal gave the Patriots an 8-0 advantage.
Elizabeth Blanchard scored the ninth and final goal for the Patriots with eight minutes left in the game.
Spring Valley tallied just one shot in the loss.
nnn
Before the game, the George Washington and Spring Valley players lined up at midfield and there was a moment of silence in remembrance of Strickland. Spring Valley and George Washington players held signs with Strickland’s photograph and name on them during the moment of silence and national anthem.
The John Adams Middle School girls soccer team, which was in attendance, wore blue and red ribbons — Herbert Hoover colors — in their hair in honor of Strickland.
“It’s unfortunate and tragic to our soccer community and our Hoover family,” Sadeghian said. “A lot of these girls played with Leah so that was very difficult for us to go through. Our focus was to honor her one more time.”