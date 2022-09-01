Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

gw sv soccer
Buy Now

GW’s Rylee Morris (left) and Spring Valley’s Gabby Bissett use their heads on the ball during their match Thursday at GW.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

George Washington’s girls soccer team exploded offensively at home on Thursday.

The Patriots took an early lead and ran with it as they downed the Timberwolves 3-0 to remain undefeated (7-0).

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags