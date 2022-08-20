HURRICANE — Defense was the name of the game on Saturday as the Hurricane girls soccer team opened its season with a scoreless draw against Wheeling Park at Hurricane High School.
Hurricane starts its season 0-0-1 and Wheeling Park, which lost to Charleston Catholic 2-0 at home on Friday, is 0-1-1.
Hurricane coach Shelly Young likes to start out the season against strong competition and Saturday’s game exemplified that.
“At the beginning of the season we wanted to open up against a tough opponent and they’re a very tough opponent, very quality opponent,” Young said of Wheeling Park. “I think, yes, we always want to win, but as far as beginning of the season, tough opponent, it exposes you’re your weaknesses. There’s a chance we may see these girls again if we both make it to the state tournament.”
Wheeling Park started out fast, controlling possession for the first 20 minutes. After the midway point in the first half, though, Hurricane started to get some looks and take some shots, but neither team broke through for a goal.
In the second half, Hurricane attacked Wheeling Park goalkeeper Ryleigh Hicks but Hicks did not allow a ball to get past her. Hicks wound up with 11 saves in the clean sheet while Hurricane goalkeeper Kayleigh Triplett had three saves as Wheeling Park had just three shots on goal.
Hurricane had two good scoring opportunities late in the second half. With 15 minutes remaining, a cross in front of Hicks got away from her and Hicks fell to the ground with the ball right in front of the net. No Hurricane players were in striking distance, though, and Wheeling Park defenders were able to clear it.
As regulation time wound down, Hurricane used multiple last-ditch efforts to score. One of those efforts resulted in a corner kick, which Lilly Lucas got her head on and sent toward the net, but Hicks was right there and she saved the ball at her waist as time expired.
“I thought my defense was really solid,” Young said. “I like the way that they played. We knew that [Wheeling Park] had a really dynamic forward. I thought they did a good job denying her opportunities. My keeper had a shutout. I’m proud of that.”
Young explained what she saw in the final few minutes of the game.
“I think Avery Hale took three shots in a minute,” Young said. “We’ll have to look at it. There’s some stuff I want to work on. I thought we gave up too many corner kicks. I thought we lost possession when we shouldn’t have. It’s just little stuff.”
Hurricane’s next game will be at home against St. Albans at 6 p.m. Tuesday.