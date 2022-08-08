Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

gw girls oakhill soccer (copy)
Buy Now

George Washington’s Ava Tretheway (center) is hugged by teammates after she scored a goal in a 2020 regional tournament game. With the departure of seven starters from 2021, Tretheway is expected to be the team leader for the Patriots in 2022.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

The George Washington girls soccer team won its first-ever Class AAA state championship by the skin of its teeth in 2021.

Trailing Wheeling Park 1-0 with the clock winding down in the second half of the Class AAA final, Bella Cinco scored the equalizer with less than two seconds left in regulation. Then, early in overtime, Cinco scored the golden goal to give the Patriots a 2-1 win and the state title.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or

rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

Tags