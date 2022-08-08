The George Washington girls soccer team won its first-ever Class AAA state championship by the skin of its teeth in 2021.
Trailing Wheeling Park 1-0 with the clock winding down in the second half of the Class AAA final, Bella Cinco scored the equalizer with less than two seconds left in regulation. Then, early in overtime, Cinco scored the golden goal to give the Patriots a 2-1 win and the state title.
In its quest to repeat as state champions, George Washington will have to do so with a completely new look, as the Patriots lost seven starters from last season, including 2021 All-Kanawha Valley Player of the Year Reagan Bromiley. Six of those starters were seniors, while goalkeeper Madison Adkins transferred to South Charleston.
GW coach Ali Sadeghian knows what he lost but has confidence in his returners.
“We’re fortunate with what we accomplished last year but this year we lost seven starters, some great seniors and a junior transfer,” Sadeghian said. “Recovering from the seven starting positions, it was not an easy task. But the returning players we have from last year I like.”
Sadeghian said he’s looking forward to a season of normalcy once again after an uncertain past few years.
“It is very exciting to get back on the field again, especially after the last couple of years we had to deal with the COVID restrictions,” he said. “I’m so excited to be able to travel, because last year we had limited travel. This year we will be able to travel and play the schedule that we’re going to play.”
Senior Ava Tretheway is one of four Patriots who made the 2021 All-Kanawha Valley team and she is the only one of those four returning in 2022. Sadeghian expects big things out of her.
“She’s potentially one of the best in the state,” he said. “We’re going to rely on her a lot to carry our team this year. I’m looking for her to be Player of the Year in Kanawha County and Player of the Year in the state of West Virginia and Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of West Virginia.”
Tretheway, who committed to play at Marshall and will play with the Thundering Herd next fall, isn’t overlooking the excitement of her senior season.
“I’m super-excited,” Tretheway said. “We have a great group of girls this year. It’s a good culture. Even though we lost seven starters, I think the freshmen coming in and the players that stuck with us most of the years, they’ll be able to fill in the spots. Our younger group, they’re all super-excited. We’re all energetic to start playing again.”
Tretheway knows Sadeghian has high expectations for her as a leader and player this season.
“I think the main thing for this team is I want to create a positive environment,” Tretheway said. “I feel like that’s the best way to lead a young team. Last year we had great leaders. They led us to a state championship in an amazing way. We did not expect to do that. I’m just going to try to follow in their footsteps.”
Sadeghian will also rely on seniors Jenna Barnett, Kensy Thomas, Katherine Akers and Sama Shaalan.
“Those five seniors will be our returning players and we’re looking a lot to those girls to be able to help us out,” Sadeghian said.
As far as the juniors go, Sadeghian said Millia Collias will be one of the leaders from that class. He also has juniors Liza Westerman and Molly Payne.
Sophomore Reese Huffman made some noise her freshman year and was All-Kanawha Valley honorable mention. Deryn Doamkepor also got plenty of playing time as a freshman last year.
Sadeghian said he’s going to have two or three freshmen who will likely have starting positions in Madison Rothwell, Emma Cipoletti and Mallory Beane.
“This is pretty much our roster that is going to be starting,” Sadeghian said. “There’s about 13 or 14 of them that I’m looking forward to go to a lot to help us with this season.”
Aforementioned goalkeeper Adkins, who transferred to South Charleston, will be replaced by two new keepers.
“She was a great goalkeeper and it will be difficult to replace her, but we do have a sophomore stepping up, Shelby Tharp, and [junior] Delaney Jackson will be split at the goalkeeper position most of the season,” Sadeghian said.
Over the summer, WVFC — a travel soccer program based in Charleston — participated in multiple U.S. Youth Soccer regional tournaments, including the Eastern Presidents Cup and the Eastern Regional Championships.
WVFC 2007, which included Cipoletti and Doamekpor (sophomore), won the 15U girls Eastern Presidents Cup and advanced to the National Presidents Cup.
Trehtheway, a member of WVFC 2004, was vital in the team’s run to the Eastern Regional Championships final. Sadeghian and Tretheway said travel ball is a good way to stay tuned up and in shape for the high school season.
“We do have several of those girls doing the travel league that will give us a great lift to start the season and hopefully build around them with some of the youngsters,” Sadeghian said.
“It’s great experience,” Tretheway said. “Usually when we go to regionals we don’t make it that far, but this year was a great experience because we got to play in the finals against the number one team in the nation. In West Virginia, many people discredit us, but it just shows that West Virginia does have some great soccer players.”
D-I DREAM: Tretheway is elated knowing that she’s going to be playing Division I soccer for the Thundering Herd next fall. It’s been a dream of hers and soon she’ll get to do it in her home state.
“I’m super-excited to do that,” she said. “Ever since I was young, one of the biggest goals of mine was to go D-I soccer. And even to be close at home, it’s just really exciting. Just to live out my dream. I feel like whenever I was younger I just trained, I knew what I wanted and I went for it.”
Ava won’t be the first Division I soccer player from the Tretheway household. Her brother, Max, will be a sophomore at WVU this season. In high school, Max helped the Patriot boys to three Class AAA state titles in a row (2018-20) and was named 2020 All-Kanawha Valley Player of the Year.
Ava is happy to be following in his footsteps.
“He kind of taught me the ropes,” she said. “He’s a very persistent and determined person. He kind of helped me follow the path and he would always give me advice on how to keep persevering even if things don’t go your way. He’s gotten minutes at WVU and he’ll continue to get them this year. He’s determined, which shows how he got where he is and how I’m getting where I am.”