Sissonville and Nitro came into their Thursday battle at Underwood Field as the only two remaining undefeated girls soccer teams in the Kanawha Valley.
That was until the Indians improved to a 5-0 record with a commanding 7-0 win over the Wildcats. Nitro moves to 4-1 with the loss.
“They played really good possession, they got everyone involved, they weren’t afraid to move the ball around,” Sissonvile coach Stacy Bridgette said. “They were nervous coming in. This is the biggest matchup they’ve had yet.”
Both teams had proven their worth coming into the contest as Nitro had scored 38 goals in its first five games, and Sissonville hadn’t allowed a goal all year.
Defense proved to be the difference as Sissonville dominated across the board for most of the game, maintaining ball possession for about 70 minutes and the Indians outshot the Wildcats 20-5.
Zailee Roberts and Carlee Truman each scored two goals for the Indians and Amelia Compston, Ana Gregor and Taylor Oxley scored one. Gregor had two assists and Roberts and Compton had one assist.
The Indians consistently pressured the Wildcats defense to start the game and didn’t take long to get on the board as Oxley was credited with a goal that deflected off a Nitro defender’s head at 34:25 in the first half, making the score 1-0.
At 31:00, the Wildcats got their first real scoring opportunity as Alaina Maharias sent a free kick toward the net, but Sissonville keeper Lydia Oxley showed why she hasn’t given up a goal all year as she charged the ball and shut down the threat while surrounded by Wildcats.
About 10 minutes later, Roberts scored her first goal unassisted as she zipped around Nitro defenders and dropped a perfect shot over Aniston Salmons to make the score 2-0. As time was running down in the first half, Gregor sent a pass to Truman, who found the back of the net to make the score 3-0 at halftime.
In the second half, Sissonville showed no signs of slowing down as Roberts scored her second goal of the contest at 39:36 to make the score 4-0. Later in the half, Truman scored her second goal at 23:15 as she took a pass from Roberts and sent it in, giving the Indians a 5-0 lead.
At 12:01, Compston scored her goal unassisted and Gregor followed two minutes later with an unassisted goal of her own to run the score to 7-0.
“Very proud of the defense,” Bridgette said. “[We have] juniors back there and one senior with a brand new keeper. They do a great job. They communicate well. Solid group.”