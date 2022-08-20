Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

St. Albans goalkeeper Belle Melton punts the ball during Friday’s season opener against Nitro.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

St. Albans goalkeeper Belle Melton will have the opportunity of her life starting in October.

The junior, who earned honorable mention on the 2021 All-Kanawha Valley girls soccer team, signed to play for FC Malaga City Feminino in Almuñécar, Spain, starting on Oct. 27.

Rick Farlow covers sports. He can be reached at 304-348-5122 or rick.farlow@hdmediallc.com. Follow @FarlowRick on Twitter.

