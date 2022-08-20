St. Albans goalkeeper Belle Melton will have the opportunity of her life starting in October.
The junior, who earned honorable mention on the 2021 All-Kanawha Valley girls soccer team, signed to play for FC Malaga City Feminino in Almuñécar, Spain, starting on Oct. 27.
Melton said she was invited to play for the team after she posted some of her film on Twitter. FC Malaga City, which hosts women aged 17 through 29, thought the 16-year-old was in college when it reached out with an invitation.
“They’re a semi-pro academy, they reached out to me on Twitter and asked if I’d be interested in taking a gap year,” Melton said. “I have film posted on Twitter of my sophomore year highlights. They sent me an email and introduced themselves. I told them I was a sophomore in high school, not a sophomore in college. I will actually be their youngest-ever [female]. I get to play in professional exhibition games and I’m super-excited.”
Melton leaves for Spain on Oct. 27, so she’ll get to play the season with her high school team. It isn’t a foreign exchange program, and she’ll take classes online while she’s abroad.
“I get to play with my high school team in the fall,” Melton said. “I’m doing online school for a semester and when I come back I’ll be doing a collaboration at West Virginia State instead of high school. I’ll be there October 27th and my last day in season is December 1st.”
Melton explained what her schedule will be like in Spain.
“I have three practices per day, six days a week,” she said. “I have one day off per week. I assume it will be Sundays. I practice at 8 a.m. and then we have a team practice. Then I do afternoon training and a team lunch, then another afternoon training. Then a team dinner. And I have Spanish class Monday, Wednesday and Friday.”
Melton has to cover her own travel fees and boarding. She said she’s been fundraising and has almost reached her goal of more than $6,000.
“I’ve raised right around $4,000 of my $6,500 goal,” she said. “That covers my academy fees, my flight and that covers my board for a month, my uniform, my food for a month.”
Melton said she did anything and everything to raise the money.
“I did a car wash, I did a bucket drop, I sold clothes, I babysat, anything you can think of really,” Melton said. “I’m about $2,000 short of my total goal. It’s more than needed but my parents are going for the first two weeks so that covered their flights.”
With her one day off per week, Melton will have time to explore parts of Europe, a continent she’s never been to before.
“I’m super-excited to tour Spain,” Melton said. “Sundays I’ll have off so I can look all around Spain. I think we’re going to go to Paris while we’re there. I’m most looking forward to just playing in a beautiful country like that. I’ll basically live on the beach. It’s right on the coast.”