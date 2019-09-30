Prep soccer1.jpg

Team records

TeamRecord
Hurricane14-0
Charleston Catholic11-1
George Washington9-3-1
Winfield9-3-1
Poca7-3-3
Herbert Hoover7-4-1
South Charleston9-5
Sissonville5-4-2
Nitro4-5-3
Capital2-9-1

Goals

Player, schoolGoals
Bailey Fisher, Hurr.46
Maggie Britt, SC29
Genevieve Potter, SC28
Katie Farley, Poca26
Hannah Runions, Poca19
Linsey Hackney, GW18
Anna Gregor, Siss.15
Angelina Musilli, Nitro14
Shannon Karr, Catholic13
Kalissa Lacy, GW12
Bella Cinco, Catholic11
Shayna Paxton, Hoover11
Amelia Compston, Siss.11
Julianne Pauley, Winfield11
Ava Trethewey, GW10
Dani Ray, Hurr.10
Ava Hall, Winfield10
Peyton Frohnapfel, Winfield8

Assists

Player, schoolAssists
Maggie Britt, SC17
Dani Ray, Hurr.15
Kalissa Lacy, GW13
Hannah Runions, Poca13
Linsey Hackney, GW12
Genevieve Potter, SC11
Anna Gregor, Siss.11
Katie Farley, Poca10
Ava Trethewey, GW9
Amelia Compston, Siss.9
Lindsay Carr, Catholic7
Bella Cinco, Catholic7
Bailey Fisher, Hurr.7
Angelina Musilli, Nitro7
Shannon Karr, Catholic6
Afton Myers, Siss.6

Shutouts

Player, schoolShutouts
Olivia Bird, Hurr.13
Katie Nester, Catholic10
Christin Walls, Winfield8
Maddy Harper, Hoover5
Devin Ord, Poca5
Mary Lyle Smith, GW4
Sydney Farmer, Siss.4
Abbie Robinson, Capital3
Brooklynn Hundley, Nitro2
Savannah Parsons, SC2

Note: No information provided from St. Albans or Riverside.

