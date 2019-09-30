Team records
|Team
|Record
|Hurricane
|14-0
|Charleston Catholic
|11-1
|George Washington
|9-3-1
|Winfield
|9-3-1
|Poca
|7-3-3
|Herbert Hoover
|7-4-1
|South Charleston
|9-5
|Sissonville
|5-4-2
|Nitro
|4-5-3
|Capital
|2-9-1
Goals
|Player, school
|Goals
|Bailey Fisher, Hurr.
|46
|Maggie Britt, SC
|29
|Genevieve Potter, SC
|28
|Katie Farley, Poca
|26
|Hannah Runions, Poca
|19
|Linsey Hackney, GW
|18
|Anna Gregor, Siss.
|15
|Angelina Musilli, Nitro
|14
|Shannon Karr, Catholic
|13
|Kalissa Lacy, GW
|12
|Bella Cinco, Catholic
|11
|Shayna Paxton, Hoover
|11
|Amelia Compston, Siss.
|11
|Julianne Pauley, Winfield
|11
|Ava Trethewey, GW
|10
|Dani Ray, Hurr.
|10
|Ava Hall, Winfield
|10
|Peyton Frohnapfel, Winfield
|8
Assists
|Player, school
|Assists
|Maggie Britt, SC
|17
|Dani Ray, Hurr.
|15
|Kalissa Lacy, GW
|13
|Hannah Runions, Poca
|13
|Linsey Hackney, GW
|12
|Genevieve Potter, SC
|11
|Anna Gregor, Siss.
|11
|Katie Farley, Poca
|10
|Ava Trethewey, GW
|9
|Amelia Compston, Siss.
|9
|Lindsay Carr, Catholic
|7
|Bella Cinco, Catholic
|7
|Bailey Fisher, Hurr.
|7
|Angelina Musilli, Nitro
|7
|Shannon Karr, Catholic
|6
|Afton Myers, Siss.
|6
Shutouts
|Player, school
|Shutouts
|Olivia Bird, Hurr.
|13
|Katie Nester, Catholic
|10
|Christin Walls, Winfield
|8
|Maddy Harper, Hoover
|5
|Devin Ord, Poca
|5
|Mary Lyle Smith, GW
|4
|Sydney Farmer, Siss.
|4
|Abbie Robinson, Capital
|3
|Brooklynn Hundley, Nitro
|2
|Savannah Parsons, SC
|2
Note: No information provided from St. Albans or Riverside.