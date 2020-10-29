POINT PLEASANT — A couple of days short of Halloween, the Williamstown girls soccer team exorcised some green-clad demons.
The Yellowjackets answered an early Winfield goal with three consecutive scores in the first half, turning the tide and rolling to a 3-1 win in the Class AA-A Region 4 championship match on a rainy, chilly Thursday night at Point Pleasant High School.
With the win, Williamstown (14-2-1) advances to next week’s state tournament, the first such berth in program history. The result also puts a halt to a string of 10 straight state tournament appearances for Winfield, a run that included five state championships (four in Class AAA), six title-game appearances and two straight regional wins over the Yellowjackets.
“First and foremost, hats off to that program,” Williamstown coach Ben Rinehart said. “That’s why so much, because we know what kind of quality they are. Respectful, hard-playing — it just means a lot to this special group of girls down here to finally be able to bring it home.”
Winfield’s Ava Hall put the Generals ahead before most of those in attendance had a chance to sit down, burying a goal on a breakaway just 2:49 into the affair.
But from there, it was all Yellowjackets as Natalie Chambers came up with the equalizer just 2:27 later. Emma Berman put Williamstown ahead with a goal just 5:23 after that and Williamstown never looked back, getting a final tally with 13:32 remaining as Ella McMullen came up with a header after a scrum in the box off a Yellowjackets corner kick.
Hall’s early goal could have sent the game in a much different direction, especially with the history between the two programs, including the Generals’ 3-0 win over the Yellowjackets in both teams’ season opener on Sept. 3.
But Rinehart said the fast start for the Generals was something he had prepared his team for, and their response was obviously pivotal in moving on.
“We actually talked about that this week in prep,” Rinehart said. “I put them through every scenario we could get in and whether we’re up five goals or down five goals, these girls always play like it’s 0-0. So they got that goal, I had already walked them through that scenario mentally, so they were prepared for it.”
Generals coach Jade Lewis pointed to effort and Williamstown’s desire to finally get over the hump.
“Literally the only difference was Williamstown wanted it more tonight,” Lewis said. “They were eager, they’ve been wanting to beat us. They have a good team, I would never discredit them, I think that we were the better possession team, but we just couldn’t find it today.”
Winfield was forced to play without senior forward Kierstyn Doss, who was injured in a sectional opener. That hamstrung the Generals’ attack a bit as Winfield had to play without one of its most experienced players.
After losing six senior starters from last year’s squad, Lewis guided a young Winfield roster through a COVID-19-plagued season that saw the team only get in 10 games counting Thursday’s finale, going 6-4 with several long breaks in the schedule in between. Hall and Doss along with Rylee Hinkle and Carly Jordan, all keys to the Generals’ last three state-tournament runs, will now graduate.
“It was sort of rebuilding year, not completely,” Lewis said. “These five seniors were a huge asset to our team, so it’s going to be hard.
“It was very difficult. We didn’t get to practice quite as much because of COVID, we didn’t get to play quite as much. My team, when they’re on, they’re on, and when they’re off, they’re off, and there’s no in between. But my girls played hard and I can’t ask for more than that. I think Williamstown, they’ve been building a great program and their coaches have done a great job, so I can’t say anything bad about them and I hope they take the whole thing.”