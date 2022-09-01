Herbert Hoover freshman girls soccer player Leah Strickland died in a car accident on Wednesday night on her way back from a road game at Braxton County.
Strickland was 14 years old.
Michael Strickland, Leah's father and head coach of the Huskies girls soccer team, was also in the accident but survived without injuries, according to Herbert Hoover Athletic Director Richard Parsons.
Parsons said he received a phone call from Emily Strickland, Michael's wife and Leah's mother, at around 1:15 a.m. Thursday and she informed Parsons about the accident.
"It is a tragic situation," Parsons said. "She was a freshman here at Hoover. Fourteen years old. She had a wonderful personality, a very kind and welcoming person. She was also a member of our cross country team. She was doing two sports."
Leah Strickland scored her first high school goal in Hoover's 9-1 win over Braxton County on Wednesday.
"Last night at Braxton County she actually scored her first career high school goal," Parsons said. "She was able to get that in. The girls [Leah's teammates] were notified overnight by Emily Strickland as well. To give them a heads up. The counseling and support staff here has been great."
Though Leah Strickland had just a couple of weeks under her belt as a high schooler, Parsons said she made a big impact in a short time.
"The reaction from the kids you can tell that even though she was just a freshman here and has only spent two or three weeks in the building with the kids, she's already made a huge impact," Parsons said.
Parsons was unable to provide any additional details about the accident.
"I don't have any details and our school resource officer didn't have any details as of [Thursday] afternoon either," Parsons said.
The Hoover girls soccer team's scheduled Saturday home game against Elkins has been canceled. Hoover's football team is set to host Winfield at 7 p.m. Friday and there will be a moment of silence in remembrance of Leah Strickland before the game.
Parsons said the girls soccer team may be back on the field as soon as next week but that depends on funeral arrangements which have not been determined.
"Depending on arrangements and what happens next week with arrangements, the girls will be ready to get back on the field," Parsons said. "I've already talked to Mike Strickland and [Herbert Hoover Principal Mike] Kelley told me that [Mike Strickland] said to give him a week or so and hopefully he will be ready to come back to coaching. He said he thinks it would help with the grieving aspect of getting back and coaching the girls that love him and his daughter."