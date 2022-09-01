Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Leah Strickland

Herbert Hoover freshman Leah Strickland, seen here during Wednesday night's game at Braxton County, was killed in a car crash on her way home from the game. She was 14 years old. 

 JANET SIX | Braxton County Newspapers

Herbert Hoover freshman girls soccer player Leah Strickland died in a car accident on Wednesday night on her way back from a road game at Braxton County.

Strickland was 14 years old.

