Charleston Catholic’s girls soccer team has a bit of a different look this season.
On Friday, the four-time defending Class AA-A state champions were without impact players like Claire Mullen, Annie Cimino, Ashley Green and Katherine Skinner for the first time in four years.
That didn’t stop the Irish from opening the season with a 1-0 win over East Fairmont at Coonskin Park’s Schoenbaum Stadium.
The Irish move to 1-0, while East Fairmont drops to 0-1.
The youth movement was on display early as the Irish scored the game’s first goal about three minutes into the game.
Junior Molly Messer’s corner kick found freshman Ella Green’s foot and, subsequently, the back of the net at 36:38 to play in the first half. It was Green’s first career high school goal.
The goal proved to be the winner as the remainder of the game was scoreless. East Fairmont had its chances, tallying five shots on goal in the second half compared to Catholic’s three shots on goal.
Catholic coach Amy Mullen liked her team’s first-half effort but said there was much to be desired in the second period.
“The first half was really good,” Mullen said. “We moved the ball, we relaxed. We passed the ball. We had no trouble. Then we couldn’t score and we just started to panic. Then we let them back in the game. We quit working together.”
East Fairmont coach Eric Wright was happy with his team’s effort.
“Any time you can play Charleston Catholic to 1-0 and be competitive the whole game, we’ll take it,” Wright said. “We gave up a goal three minutes in and then played even for 77 minutes. I’m OK. We’re still young ourselves. We have a lot to build on. We learned a lot today. What we learned the most is that we can compete.”
Unlike past Catholic teams, this year’s Irish are youthful and don’t have much live playing experience as a unit. Mullen said that played a factor.
Mullen was impressed by Ella Green’s first career goal.
“She is a great player,” Mullen said. “It was a perfect cross and she pounded it in. It was perfect. I just think we panicked that we couldn’t score and let them gain momentum. We just need to grow up a little bit. They get a little frustrated with what they’re used to.”
Wright said the Bees got caught looking early.
“It was on a corner kick and we got caught watching the ball rather than playing our man,” Wright said. “We just tried to focus on our fundamentals. That’s all it was. I would rather have a game like this than play a lesser opponent and win by seven.”
Ella Green isn’t the first Green to play for the Irish, as her sister, the aforementioned Ashley, was a standout for Catholic. Ashley now plays at DePauw University in Indiana.
Ashley acted as a defensive player, while Ella plays all over the field.
“I’m just so glad to have another Green,” Mullen said. “She can be anywhere.”
Sophomore Mary Rushworth made her first start in goal and had a strong showing with seven saves in the clean sheet.
“I thought she did a great job,” Mullen said. “Good saves. She came out when she needed to. She did a great job on one-on-ones. She looked really good.”
Mullen had never coached against East Fairmont in her career and was impressed with what she saw from Wright’s squad.
“I knew East Fairmont would have something,” Mullen said. “I haven’t played them in the whole time I’ve ever coached here. I’ve never even seen them come here, and he called me to play. I knew they had something. No. 22 [Kierstyn Maxey], she’s a good player. She looked great. I knew it was going to be a test.”
Catholic has a quick turnaround as the Irish travel to play Elkins on Saturday at 2 p.m. Mullen said the Irish have to play more like a team in games to come.
“Working together and learning how each other work,” Mullen said. “We have to anticipate each others’ runs. Not one person is going to make it. Not one person is going to break it. We need to work together.”