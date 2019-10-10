HURRICANE — Hurricane and George Washington couldn’t decide the Mountain State Athletic Conference girls soccer champion in 80 minutes of regulation.
So the top two teams went to penalty kicks, where the host Redskins defeated the Patriots 3-1 with the extra shots.
The visiting Patriots went first with Linsey Hackney’s shot saved by Hurricane goalkeeper Olivia Bird.
Bailey Fisher gave Hurricane a 1-0 lead before GW’s Reagan Bromiley answered for the tie. The Redskins’ Jenna Holmes and Sydnee Bell followed with goals to put the Patriots down to a final chance to stay alive.
It took officials a moment to realize that when GW’s Tolani Brooks’ shot went wide right of the goal that Hurricane (17-0, 11-0 MSAC) captured the win and the conference championship.
Mary Lyle Smith recorded 11 saves for GW in regulation to keep the defending Class AAA state champions off the scoreboard. Hurricane outshot GW 15-4 in the game, overcoming a sluggish first half.
After halftime, Hurricane turned the pressure up on GW (11-5-1, 8-3) but the Patriots defense held.
The decision to go to penalty kicks versus an extra overtime period was reportedly voted on earlier in the week by the MSAC.