BECKLEY — Since girls soccer was split into two classes in 2008, Charleston Catholic has been the dominant team in Class AA-A without question.
The Irish will look to make it seven state championship titles since the classes split when they battle Fairmont Senior for the championship at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Charleston Catholic advanced with a dominating 8-1 win over Philip Barbour in Friday’s first semifinal, while Fairmont Senior advanced with a 4-1 win over Williamstown.
“We were really nervous coming into this game,” Charleston Catholic coach Amy Mullen said. “Only playing 10 games to get prepared to play for a state tournament, it gives you uncertainty,” veteran head coach Amy Mullen said. “They did a great job. I could tell we were very nervous at first and you can either go one way or the other with that.”
The Irish came in not only as defending champions, but also loaded with seniors.
“This is the first time I have ever had nine seniors and that was key,” Mullen said. “Philip Barbour was fantastic. Their two dominating players are freshmen. I am scared for the next few years. They did a great job.”
Mullen and the Irish had good reason to be nervous early. Although Lindsay Carr found Audrey Miller for a goal just five minutes in, the feisty Colts held the high-powered Irish scoreless for the next 30 minutes.
A key substitution from Mullen sparked a breakthrough just before the half.
“I think when I subbed Abigail Cunningham in and she put the ball in for the second goal, that did it and made the difference,” Mullen said. “Second half, I knew [Philip Barbour] would come out strong, but we were able to keep our composure. Lindsay Carr putting in another goal surely helped.”
Carr and Cunningham hit back-to-back goals in the 35th minute to quickly turn a tight match into a 3-0 lead at halftime.
Having played so few matches during the regular season due to COVID-19 restrictions, Mullen wasn’t sure how that would hamper her fast-paced style of play.
“We have been worried about it, but fortunately I have enough players that we could do scrimmages when we were allowed to play, just like a game,” Mullen explained. “It was scary. I wasn’t sure we would be able to do it.”
With Philip Barbour reeling a bit, Isabella Cinco applied the knockout blow with two goals in the first five minutes of the second half.
“I thought we played well at first. We played with intensity, but when we got down, it was hard for us to recover,” Philip Barbour coach Blake Williams said. “They have an experienced team, a well-coached team and they have obviously been here before. I have no shame in losing to a team of that caliber.”
Goals from Palmer Brown, Jill Uy and another from Carr rounded out the Irish scoring.
Now the Irish turn their attention to winning title number seven.
“We need to bring the intensity that we brought today,” Mullen said. “We need to be ready and be prepared. We haven’t got to play these teams. Usually through the years, we do. We don’t know [them]. We have to be just as motivated [today] as we were [Friday].”