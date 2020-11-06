BECKLEY — The moment wasn’t too big for Wheeling Park’s talented crew of freshmen.
Audrey Lantz scored with 10:21 left in the second half Friday evening, breaking a tie and leading Park to a 3-2 victory against George Washington in the girls Class AAA semifinals at Cline Field.
Wheeling Park (9-2-2) will play unbeaten Parkersburg South (19-0) in the finals at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Cline Field.
All three Park goals were tallied by freshmen, with Lilyan Hanna and Merritt Delk scoring in the first half to give Park a 2-1 lead at the break. Delk’s was a penalty kick with 24 seconds left before halftime.
“That feels really good for the future,’’ said Park coach Carrie Hanna, “and all three of those girls, their sisters were seniors last year and were on the team when we lost down here two years ago. With that said, I think they have that extra fire in them that they don’t want to see this slip away like it slipped away from us two years ago.’’
George Washington (9-2), making its third straight trip to the state tournament and its fourth in six years under coach Ali Sadeghian, led 1-0 in the first half on a goal by Angelina Musilli and knotted it up at 2 with 13:38 remaining in the game on a score by Reagan Bromley.
“I’m very proud of this team,’’ Sadeghian said. “We played a very good team [but] we were confident we could play them toe to toe. We had some mental errors here and there, but we’ve always been a great team the entire season. Offense, midfield, we had no problems with anybody. We just happened to be one goal short today. It’s just part of the game.’’
It looked like the match was going into a 1-all deadlock at halftime before a foul was called on GW in the box with 24 seconds left before the break. Delk scorched the penalty kick past GW keeper Mary Lyle Smith for a 2-1 Park advantage.
“Once the foul was called,’’ Delk said, “I knew I was going to put the ball in the back of the net because we’ve been working on penalty kicks all season. I asked the girl who got fouled if she wanted me to take it and she was a little unsure, so I said, ‘I’m making it.’ I knew I was going to make it for the team.’’
Park appeared to have more quality chances in the first half, but GW went up 1-0 when Musilli floated a shot that bounced over the head of a charging Josephine Kulpa, Park’s keeper, with 12:23 left in the first half. It was the first goal allowed all season by Kulpa, who took over in net at midseason.
It took Park less than a minute to get the equalizer, as Hanna blasted a shot past Smith with 11:34 remaining until halftime.
GW’s other goal was a great individual effort by Bromiley, who dribbled about 25 yards in front of the net and hit a twisting shot that found its way into the goal.
Parkersburg South 4, Jefferson 0: South got two goals from Cameron Limer in its 4-0 semifinal victory against Jefferson, and the Patriots recorded their 18th shutout in 19 games this season.
Other scores for South came from Samara Nunn and Karleigh Dowler.
Play on: Berkeley Circuit Judge Steven Redding on Thursday granted a temporary restraining order to stop the AAA tournament, finding the state discriminated against high school soccer players in Berkeley County by not allowing them to participate in the postseason tournament.
Boards of Education in Cabell, Kanawha, Monongalia and Wood counties filed challenges to the Berkeley decision Thursday afternoon, asking the Court to intervene and make an expedited ruling. The Court delivered Friday morning, vacating the lower court’s decision and clearing the way for competition to begin as scheduled in the AAA tournament.