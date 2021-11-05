BECKLEY -- Charleston Catholic’s girls soccer team capped a strong day for the school’s program in the Class AA-A semifinal on Friday.
The No. 1 Irish scored two quick goals to start the game and downed Oak Glen 4-1 at Carter Stadium to advance to the Class AA-A final on Saturday.
“I thought they did a great job coming out immediately and scoring,” Catholic coach Amy Mullen said. “In a game like that, you’ve gotta score first.”
Catholic will take on Philip Barbour Saturday at Carter Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 30 minutes after the conclusion of the Class AA-A boys final.
“Not only [does Philip Barbour] have a good defense, they have a couple girls that can shoot the ball,” Mullen said. “We just gotta be able to play our game and be sure that we don’t let them get behind our defense.”
Junior Claire Mullen scored two goals and juniors Hannah Sullivan and Shannon Karr each scored a goal.
The Irish tallied 14 shots on goal while Oak Glen had two. Overall, Catholic outshot Oak Glen 29-6.
Catholic got on the board quickly as Claire Mullen scored within the first minute before Sullivan followed a couple minutes later to give the Irish a 2-0 lead.
However, Oak Glen answered not much later to make the score 2-1 in favor of the Irish.
“They answered, they answered right back,” Amy Mullen said. “They have a player [sophomore Kami Ward], she scared us. She could get right through people. The intensity that they brought was high. It was a good thing we finally got our composure. We were able to figure things out defensively.”
It didn’t take long for the Irish to answer back as Mullen scored her second goal of the game in the first half and Catholic went to halftime leading 3-1.
In the second half, Karr scored Catholic’s final goal to give the Irish a 4-1 lead that went final.
PHILIP BARBOUR 2, WINFIELD 0: Winfield and Philip Barbour’s Class AA-A semifinal was a defensive clinic.
The Colts came away victorious, scoring the game’s lone goal late in the second half, to defeat the Generals 1-0 at Carter Stadium.
“It means so much,” Philip Barbour coach Blake Williams said about going to the state title game. “It’s huge for our county, it’s huge for our program. It’s huge for soccer in the area. We’ve had a great run but we’re not done.”
“In the beginning we played scared, we played more back,” Winfield coach Jade Smith said. “When we got the ball, I was expecting Philip Barbour to possess; they did not. We didn’t accommodate as well. My defense did phenomenal. My goalie did phenomenal. My center back [Abigail] Weingart was phenomenal.”
The Colts move on to face Charleston Catholic in the AA-A girls title game.
“We played Charleston Catholic at the beginning of the year,” Williams said. “I look forward to the game, I know Coach Mullen is a great coach and they have a great team.”
Philip Barbour sophomore forward Braylyn Sparks scored the game’s only goal with 12 seconds remaining in the game to give the Colts the 1-0 victory.
“The ball was played and all I was saying in my head was ‘Take your space this time,’” Sparks said. “So I took my space and I took my touch around the goalie and just hit it.”