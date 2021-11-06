BECKLEY — Charleston Catholic’s girls soccer team didn’t take the lead against Philip Barbour in its state title game until it mattered the most on Friday at Carter Stadium.
The No. 1 Irish were either tied with or trailing the No. 3 Colts throughout their entire Class AA-A state championship game until double overtime, when Aurelia Kirby scored a golden goal to give Catholic a 3-2 victory.
The win marks Catholic’s third straight state girls soccer championship and eighth overall.
“That was so great, that was a tough game,” Catholic coach Amy Mullen said. “Philip Barbour came out to play. They are fast. They are good. Well coached. Those girls were playing hard and we were not prepared.”
Catholic outshot Philip Barbour 10-6. Claire Mullen and Jill Uy were the other two goal scorers for the top-seeded Irish (19-3-2). Lydia Phillips and Layna Grassi scored for No. 3 seed Philip Barbour (16-4-1).
The Colts got off to a quick start as Philips scored the game’s first goal 14 minutes into the match.
About 10 minutes later, though, Claire Mullen scored the equalizer for Charleston Catholic.
Philip Barbour had an answer to that answer, however, as Grassi scored on a penalty kick to give the Colts a 2-1 lead.
With 1:30 remaining in the first half, Uy tied the game back up as she floated a free kick over Colts goalkeeper Sara Simon untouched to tie the score at 2.
“She’s a senior,” Amy Mullen said of Uy. “This is all she wanted to do, knew she could do it herself. That was fantastic seeing her put it in the goal.”
The game went to halftime tied at 2 and the second half was scoreless, sending the game into sudden-death overtime.
In the first overtime period, Charleston Catholic controlled possession and had multiple chances to score but was denied by Simon’s saves.
A couple of minutes into the second overtime, Kirby took a pass from Shannon Karr and sent it past Simon for the golden goal.
“I chewed on her like bubblegum all day,” Amy Mullen said of Kirby. “I was like ‘Where is she? She’s not doing anything.’ And one of the other coaches said, ‘The player’s gonna play when she needs to.’ And sure enough she did.”