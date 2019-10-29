Charleston Catholic is hoping the fourth time is the charm.
After losses in each of the last three Class AA-A girls soccer state title games, the Irish are on a journey to recapture the crown.
Catholic took its next step toward its return to prominence Tuesday, defeating Oak Hill 5-0 in the Region 3 final at Schoenbaum Stadium in Charleston. A crowd of close to 150 attended the match.
The Irish (20-1) stamp their ticket to next week’s state tournament for the seventh straight year.
“It’s good,” Charleston Catholic coach Amy Mullen said of getting back to Beckley. “I couldn’t think about anything else until this game was over. You can’t underestimate it. [Oak Hill] packed it in defensively and we thought they were rope-a-doping us, but we were able to finish in the second half.”
Lindsay Carr led the Catholic offense, notching two goals and two assists.
The junior found Bella Cinco just over two minutes into the match to stake the Irish to an early 1-0 lead. The duo struck again just before the end of the half as Carr sent a cross to Cinco, who drove the ball into the back of the net to send Catholic into the break with a 2-0 advantage.
“We’re fortunate enough not to depend on one player,” said Mullen. “We have several players that can score. We’re pretty deep.”
Catholic kept up the attack in the second half as Carr connected on two scores and Audrey Miller added one to put the Red Devils away.
“What Audrey does for us [defensively], Lindsay does for us [on offense]. When we need a goal, she gets through and gets one for us,” Mullen said.
The Irish swarmed Oak Hill the entire match, rarely letting the Red Devils make it past midfield.
“Strength and conditioning wise, they’re just in better shape than we are and they have a way deeper bench,” said Oak Hill coach Savanna Babcock. “We have a strong 11 to put on the field, but if someone gets hurt or comes out, we don’t have as much depth.”
While the Catholic offense came in flurries, Miller and the Irish defense were steady. The junior defender quickly shut down an attempted runs by the Red Devils and keeper Katie Nester was solid in another shutout.
“[Audrey] has commanded it all,” said Mullen of her center back. “She was the Kanawha Valley defensive player of the year last year and she wants that title again. I think she’s done it.”
The Irish will need solid play on both ends of the field if they want to make their way back to the top of Class AA-A, and Mullen said they can’t be caught off guard this year.
“Don’t underestimate anyone,” said Mullen of what she’ll be preaching to her players this week. “We’ve got to be prepared for two games. Last year we knocked off Winfield but we weren’t prepared for Robert C. Byrd. We have to be ready for anyone.”