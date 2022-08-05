Charleston Catholic's girls soccer team has been a Class AA-A powerhouse for the last three years.
The Irish have won the Class AA-A title every year since 2019 and are primed to go for their fourth in a row as the 2022 season gets going.
Though Catholic lost three seniors from last year in Ava Delgra, Vivian Delgra and Jil Uy, the Irish have 12 seniors this season.
Those seniors know what it takes to win championships. Some of the Irish seniors were at Charleston Catholic's first-ever sports media day, which took place on Wednesday at the Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility.
The event gave Catholic athletes a chance to speak to the media, have their photos professionally taken and make videos for the upcoming sports season. Seniors Annie Cimino and Clare Mullen posed with the 2021 Class AA-A state championship trophy.
Cimino and Mullen said they're ready to try to win a fourth straight championship.
"We're super-excited," Cimino said. "We had a really good three years. Hoping to get one more [championship]. I think that's the main goal. Us seniors, we just want to keep the legacy going. The seniors these previous years have started something really great and we're just trying to keep the leadership going."
"It's a little bittersweet, it's my last year," Mullen said. "I'm super-excited to see what we can do and hopefully win a fourth because it's never been done at Catholic."
Senior defender Ashley Green, who signed to play in college at DePaul, said she's ready to get going.
"I'm really excited because we have a big goal this year, we want to win states," she said. "If we win it's a four-peat and I don't think anybody has ever really done that. We have a pretty good team this year. We lost two of our really good defenders last year. They played a big part but we have some good freshmen coming in, I think they'll help a lot. We're just a really close-knit group."
Charleston Catholic came close to a four-peat, winning the Class AA-A state championship in 2008, 2009 and 2010. Wheeling Park won four state championships in a row from 1998 to 2001 (when there were no classes) and Winfield won four in a row in Class AAA from 2012 to 2015. But no team has ever won four titles in a row in Class AA-A.
Catholic coach Amy Mullen, who was named 2021 Kanawha Valley Coach of the Year, has a chance to make history with the Irish this season.
"It definitely is a goal," she said. "You can't take anything for granted. Each year is different. People want to take you out because you won before but I feel like it's a new year. You can't worry about last year. You have to worry about this year. I hope that we can make it back to the state tournament."
Though she has 12 experienced seniors, Mullen said she's excited about some of the new faces and the impact they may make on the team.
"I have a huge senior class, the biggest senior class since I've been here," Mullen said. "Twelve girls, usually a big class is five. You always hate losing your seniors [from last year] because they're the leaders. They know what's going on. You hate losing Jill Uy and the Delgras but I do have four pretty good freshman coming in who just did the [U.S. Youth Soccer] regional tournament with WVFC. I'm real excited for that. It should be a good solid year."
Mullen has four main team leaders this season.
"Annie, Clare and Ashley and Katherine Skinner our goalkeeper will be our leaders," Mullen said. "[Skinner] never gets much press but she has done a great job. She wasn't too sure she wanted to do it so I had to beg her to be the goalie. She does a great job."
Mullen said it's going to be a bittersweet year coaching her 12 seniors for the last time.
"These girls have been my girls," Mullen said. "I coached these girls when they were 4 playing Pink Tornadoes Westside soccer. Yes I cannot believe we're here, they're seniors. Very bittersweet."
Cimino echoed her coach.
"It is sad because we've been here since freshman year," Cimino said. "Now we're finally seniors and it's our time to stand up, be the leaders. It will be sad come senior night, final game of the season."
Catholic's first game is on Aug. 19 at Wheeling Park with kickoff scheduled for 6 p.m.