George Washington’s girls soccer team had a tougher go of it in its second game of the season against Woodrow Wilson.
After routing Woodrow 10-0 on Oct. 2, the Patriots held on to defeat the Flying Eagles 3-1 on Thursday at Trace Fork to win the Class AAA Region 3 title.
“This game was a lot different than what we played in the regular season — both teams expected that,” GW coach Ali Sadeghian said. “Both teams had a lot on the line, both teams played hard. Credit to Woodrow, they did a great job playing the way they did.”
The Patriots (18-1-3) advance to the state tournament as the No. 1 seed and will play No. 4 Spring Mills in the semifinal at 10 a.m. on Nov. 5. The game will be played at Cline Field in Beckley at the YMCA Youth Sports Complex.
“We’re excited,” Sadeghian said. “This is a good time. We worked hard for the entire season to be in this position and we’re looking forward to playing.”
GW outshot Woodrow 8-3. Junior midfielder Ava Tretheway had two goals and junior midfielder Katherine Akers scored a goal for the Patriots. Tretheway now has a team-leading 25 goals on the season. Junior Kensy Thomas had an assist, and senior midfielder Reagan Bromiley had an assist.
Woodrow’s (9-10-5) lone goal scorer was sophomore Ama Ackon-Annan.
The game started slowly offensively and neither team had a chance until 23:24 in the first half when GW put multiple passes in front of the net, but Woodrow’s defense held off the threat. About 10 minutes later at 14:15, GW broke through as Akers scored off a pass to the middle of the field from Thomas.
The game went to halftime with GW leading 1-0.
In the second half, Tretheway scored at 24:59 to put the Patriots up 2-0. She was assisted by Bromiley.
GW seemed to be rolling after taking the 2-0 lead, but the Patriots hit a snag as Bromiley went down with an apparent leg injury at 21:55. She had to be carted off the field and did not return.
“We don’t know her exact situation yet,’’ Sadeghian said. “Hopefully it’s good news, but it’s gonna be a big loss for us if we lose her in the center of the field.”
Bromiley had 13 goals and eight assists on the season before her injury.
GW scored its third goal at 8:49 as Tretheway sent a hard shot off the left post and into the net from about 15 yards out to give the Patriots a 3-0 advantage.
Woodrow stayed in the game, though, as Ackon-Annon put the Flying Eagles on the board at 7:52.
“Defensively, we’re a very good team, but that was a simple error; it shouldn’t happen,” Sadeghian said.
Then at 1:37, Woodrow almost made things interesting. The rain began falling hard and a Woodrow player sent a bouncing ball toward GW keeper Madison Adkins. The ball slipped out of Adkins’ hands and hit the crossbar, but did not go in and GW came away with the 3-1 win.