Wheeling Park's Audrey Lantz (1) and George Washington's Bella Cinco (22), who scored both Patriots goals in their win Saturday, battles with Wheeling Park's Audrey Lantz (1) during the Class AAA state championship match in Beckley.
BECKLEY -- With time running out on George Washington’s girls soccer team’s season, Bella Cinco changed the storyline.
With 1.1 seconds left in regulation of the Class AAA state championship game and GW down 1-0, Cinco scored an equalizing goal to send the game to overtime.
Then, in the extra period, Cinco scored the golden goal and propelled No. 1-seeded Patriots to a 2-1 victory over No. 2 Wheeling Park for the Class AAA girls state championship.
With the win, GW (21-1-3) earned its first-ever girls soccer state title.
“Great effort,” GW coach Ali Sadeghian said. “Number 1 vs. number 2, you can’t ask for better than that. I’m so proud of our girls.”
With Reagan Bromiley out for the tournament, GW was already playing shorthanded. Then, early in the first half, the Ava Tretheway left the game with a leg injury and didn’t return. Sadeghian said his team stepped up in their absence.
“Obviously it was a huge loss losing Ava,” he said. “Our number one and two players are out. We still fight. We didn’t close the door, we didn’t give up. I always tell them hard work never fails.”
Wheeling Park (20-2-1) took the lead early as Mia Zecca scored just eight minutes into the game. From there it was a defensive battle as neither team scored for the rest of the first half and a majority of the second half.
That was, until Cinco got the ball in front of the net with the clock winding down under 10 seconds. She pushed the ball in with 1.1 seconds left on the clock and sent the game to overtime.
“In the history of soccer that I’ve been coaching for 20 years, I’ve never seen anything like that,” Sadeghian said. “Especially in this setting. In the championship.”
In overtime, Cinco wasted no time and scored in the first sudden-death period to give GW a 2-1 victory.
“Bella, you can’t ask for better than that,” Sadeghian said. “She brings a lot of heart, a lot of energy. Anywhere you ask her to play she will do it without hesitation and she did it better than anyone else.”
Class AAA boys
MORGANTOWN 2, WASHINGTON 0: In the Class AAA boys title game, No. 2 Morgantown (15-6) defeated No. 4 Washington (14-4-3) for the state championship.
Caden Carpenter scored the first goal for the Mohigans 17 minutes into the game and Connor Brumbaugh scored 24 minutes into the game.