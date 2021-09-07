Prep soccer: George Washington girls defeat Charleston Catholic 3-0 Staff report Sep 7, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Reagan Bromiley had a goal and an assist and Madison Adkins recorded the shutout as George Washington earned a 3-0 girls soccer victory over Charleston Catholic Tuesday at Schoenbuam Stadium.Ava Tretheway and Deryn Doamekpor also had goals for GW (4-1) and Linsey Hackney recorded two assists. Adkins made two saves for the Patriots.Charleston Catholic fell to 4-2.Winfield 12, Nitro 0: Kate Hall tallied five goals and an assist for the Generals in the home win.MacKenzie Meadows and Abby Weingart scored two goals each for Winfield (5-0-1), and Hannah Goes, Sydne Alexander and Josie Wood also had a goal each. Kaitlyn Sayre made three saves in the shutout.Nitro is now 5-2. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesWVU football: Blame all around for opening loss to MarylandTown Center has one of Hull's larger tenant basesJustice predicts pandemic records to continueEric Engle: Don't let West Virginia become Texas (Opinion)Chuck Landon: Find something else to do this weekendUMWA Labor Day celebration focuses on Battle of Blair Mountain centennial, pending federal legislationPrep football: Poca rolls to 52-12 romp over ChapmanvilleReport card for WVU, Marshall openers55 in 55: Covering some familiar ground in Kanawha CountyBad weekend for troubled Big 12 Upcoming Events