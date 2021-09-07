The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source.

Reagan Bromiley had a goal and an assist and Madison Adkins recorded the shutout as George Washington earned a 3-0 girls soccer victory over Charleston Catholic Tuesday at Schoenbuam Stadium.

Ava Tretheway and Deryn Doamekpor also had goals for GW (4-1) and Linsey Hackney recorded two assists. Adkins made two saves for the Patriots.

Charleston Catholic fell to 4-2.

Winfield 12, Nitro 0: Kate Hall tallied five goals and an assist for the Generals in the home win.

MacKenzie Meadows and Abby Weingart scored two goals each for Winfield (5-0-1), and Hannah Goes, Sydne Alexander and Josie Wood also had a goal each. Kaitlyn Sayre made three saves in the shutout.

Nitro is now 5-2.