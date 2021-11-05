BECKLEY -- George Washington’s girls soccer team got off to a slow start but turned on the jets to advance to the Class AAA state tournament championship game.
The Patriots scored three goals in the final 15 minutes of the first half on their way to a 4-0 rout of Spring Mills Friday at Paul Cline Stadium.
The No. 1 Patriots (19-1-3) advance to the Class AAA state final on Saturday against No. 2 Wheeling Park, which beat Cabell Midland 5-0 in its semifinal on Friday. The Class AAA girls final kicks off at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Cline Stadium.
“We’re very pleased with the effort today,” GW coach Ali Sadeghian said. “The girls did a great job. They were very focused. They knew exactly what’s on the line. They worked very hard the entire season to get this far. Looking forward to the game tomorrow.”
The Patriots were without key player Reagan Bromiley, who suffered a knee injury in the Region 3 final, but they held serve without her.
“That’s what we talked about,” Sadeghian said. “Somebody needed to step up and it was a great team effort. Everybody had to step up to cover for her spot. She’s a big loss for us at this time.”
GW’s four goals came off the feet of four different girls. Linsey Hackney, Reese Huffman, Ava Tretheway and Deryn Doamekpor all scored. Doamekpor and Tretheway each had an assist.
GW did not score for the first 25 minutes of play, but with 14:19 minutes left in the first half, Linsey Hackney scored, assisted by Doamekpor, to put the Patriots up 1-0. Seven minutes later, at 7:13, Thretheway sent a pass toward the goal which found Huffman, and Huffman scored to put the Patriots up 2-0.
With four minutes remaining in the first half, Tretheway scored off a deflected ball unassisted to give the Patriots a 3-0 lead that they took into halftime.
In the second half, GW kept Spring Mills out of the scoring column and added a goal with five minutes remaining as Doamekpor scored unassisted. The Patriots outshot Spring Mills 15-0.
“This is our 23rd game of the season,” Sadeghian said. “Credit to these girls for the effort they put up so far. I’m very proud of all of them defensively, and field to field.”