HURRICANE — West Virginia’s top two goal scorers met Thursday at Hurricane to decide the winner of the girls Class AAA Region 4 Section 2 soccer title.
Hurricane, the top seed in the sectional tournament, defeated No. 2 Cabell Midland 5-0 to win the girls title and advance to the Class AAA Region 4 championship game next Thursday, also at Hurricane.
The Redskins, already Mountain State Athletic Conference champions, added a second straight sectional title to its trophy case with goals by Ellie Kroeger and Bailey Fisher to take a 2-0 lead at halftime.
Kroeger’s unassisted goal opened the scoring at 19:45. It looked to be the only goal of the half until Fisher, the state’s season scoring leader, added her 63rd goal of the year on an assist from Ray with one second left in the first half.
Ray added a goal at 41:50 to take a 3-0 lead and Hurricane (19-2-0) limited what second-seeded Cabell Midland could do on offense.
The state’s all-time leading goal scorer, Emilie Charles, took over the Knights’ offense as the game wore on but Hurricane contested every advance.
“Obviously, its an upsetting loss but I’m so proud of my team,” Charles said. “Hurricane was just the better team.”
Fisher tacked on a goal at 72:47 on a penalty kick after Cabell Midland was whistled for contact in the box. She delivered a blistering kick that Knights goalkeeper Ellaina Hess had little chance to stop.
“We’ve been working so hard in practice so it feels good to get rewarded for the hard work,” said Fisher, who added that the success she has seen this year with 64 goals was “unexpected.”
Ray added her second goal of the game, the final score of the match, with 2:13 to play to set the final score.
Hurricane’s regional match will be next Thursday with the time still to be determined.