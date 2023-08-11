HURRICANE — High school soccer is back in the Kanawha Valley.
Multiple varsity and junior varsity soccer squads took the football field at Hurricane High Friday as part of Hurricane’s first-ever soccerama, hosted by the Hurricane girls.
Marietta (Ohio) made the trek south to face Charleston Catholic and Hurricane in a series of scrimmages ahead of the season that starts next week.
The Marietta and Hurricane JV teams kicked off the evening at 5 p.m., followed by Marietta’s varsity taking on Charleston Catholic’s varsity. Hurricane and Marietta’s varsity teams faced off at 7 p.m., followed by the JV teams of the respective squads.
The evening was capped by a matchup between Hurricane and Charleston Catholic’s varsity teams.
A.D. Hale, a Hurricane team dad, is the organizer for the soccerama.
“Last year we went to Buckhannon-Upshur to scrimmage for the day,” Hale said. “This was our year to host a scrimmage, so we decided to use it as a fundraiser. We didn’t charge admissions, but we’re asking for donations. Everything we make will go back into the Hurricane girls soccer program.”
It was Hurricane’s lone preseason scrimmage prior to its opener at Parkersburg South on Aug. 19.
“We got quality opponents,” Hale said. “Marietta was gracious enough to come play. Apparently they’re one of the top teams in the southern part of Ohio region. We thought it would be good competition for all the teams to play each other for 35 minutes per half. Shelly Young, our coach, reached out to Bill Maddox, who is the coach there. They agreed to come down here. They couldn’t find anyone to scrimmage them, so we offered them some quality opponents.”
For Catholic coach Amy Mullen, whose Irish are coming off their fourth consecutive Class AA-A state title, a scrimmage at Hurricane was a no-brainer.
“Hurricane always has a great team,” Mullen said. “Shelly and I are friends, so it’s easy to say ‘Hey, let’s go scrimmage.’ I have been trying to extend our schedule to Marietta and those border towns. [Maddox] said they were coming down, and it just all worked.”
Mullen thinks the live experience will be invaluable.
“[Hurricane] has a tough team,” Mullen said. “She always has them ready and it’s always a good experience. These first two weeks are tough. Last year we went to Louisville and played, and we came home crying. It was a tough game.”
High school soccer players are typically busy playing travel during the summer months. Mullen said that didn’t deter the girls’ excitement to get the season going.
“They are really excited,” Mullen said. “It’s their turn to shine. They’re ready to get on the field and play games. This is really fun. On a Friday night, this is our soccer Friday night.”
Catholic opens its season with a home game against East Fairmont on Aug. 18 at 6 p.m.