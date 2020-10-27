The George Washington girls soccer team is back in familiar territory after the Patriots defeated Oak Hill 8-0 in the Class AAA Region 3 championship Tuesday night at GW.
With the victory, the Patriots advance to the state tournament, where they will be making their third straight appearance. GW lost in the semifinals the past two seasons and finished runner up in 2016.
The Patriots (8-1) will play in the semifinals on Friday, Nov. 6 at the YMCA Youth Sports Complex in Beckley against a team and at a time to be determined.
Patriot coach Ali Sadeghian is happy his team has another opportunity in the state tournament and is hoping GW takes the next step this year.
“It is always great to get to the state tournament, and this year we have our eyes on and are hoping for bigger and better,” Sadeghian said. “We will see what happens. We are very excited to be in the position to give it another try. The girls are ready and hungry.”
Kalissa Lacy, a four-sport standout at GW and one of just three seniors on the Patriots team, is happy to have one more shot at the state soccer tournament.
“It feels amazing to be back in the state tournament,” Lacy said. “We have been working for this for a long time. At one point we had to shut down because of COVID, which was really hard for us as seniors. We stayed at it the whole time, and I think that is why we are here because we have worked so hard.
“Winning a state title would be awesome. The last couple years we have made state tournament runs. We got to semifinals. This year I think we have a lot to prove. We have been doing good and our team chemistry is amazing.”
The Patriots scored three goals in the first half to take a commanding 3-0 lead into halftime. Lacy scored the first one with Ava Trethewey and Reagan Bromiley also tallying goals for GW.
In the second half, the Patriots tacked on to their lead, scoring five more goals. Angelina Musilli and Lindsey Hackney both delivered two goals for GW and Olivia Epperly also scored.
GW has showed great balance offensively, having scored 17 goals in its last two post-season games. Six different Patriots tallied goals against the Red Devils and six different players also found the back of the net in their sectional final victory over South Charleston.
“I have never had a team that I have that many weapons that can score in different positions,” Sadeghian said. “It is always a blessing, and I am very proud of every one of them.”
“The balance is really important for us,” Lacy said. “We share the ball really well. A lot of teams is just one or two people controlling the game, but for us it’s everyone and a team effort.”
Mary Lyle Smith recorded the shutout in goal for GW.